Delhi's new CM Rekha Gupta confirms ₹2,500 monthly aid for women, with the first installment set for March 8. The announcement follows the BJP's election victory, prioritizing women's financial support.

Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has announced that women in Delhi will soon begin receiving the first installment of ₹2,500 in monthly financial assistance, fulfilling a key promise made in the BJP’s election manifesto. The first payment will be credited by March 8, aligning with International Women’s Day, symbolizing the government’s commitment to empowering women across the capital.

BJP’s Victory and Financial Support Promise

Gupta’s announcement follows the BJP’s overwhelming victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, where the party secured 48 out of 70 seats, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). During the campaign, the BJP promised ₹2,500 in monthly aid to women, surpassing the ₹2,100 offered by AAP.

“We are committed to fulfilling all our promises, and the financial support for women will be implemented without fail. By March 8, every eligible woman will receive the ₹2,500 assistance in her account,” Gupta confirmed.

Gupta’s Leadership and the Path Forward

Rekha Gupta, a former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president and municipal councillor, made history as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. She was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party and will be sworn in at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile dignitaries.

Security Measures in Place for Ceremony

To ensure the security of the high-profile event, Delhi Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, with more than 15 companies of paramilitary forces stationed across the city. Over 5,000 personnel have been strategically placed around the venue to ensure the safety of approximately 50,000 attendees, including key political leaders and dignitaries.

Rekha Gupta’s rise to the position of chief minister marks a historic shift, ending Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP rule and signaling the BJP’s return to power after 26 years in Delhi. Gupta’s swearing-in will be a moment of triumph for the party as she meets with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to officially stake her claim to form the government.

