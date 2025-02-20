Home
Delhi CM-Designate Rekha Gupta Granted Z Category Security

A total of 22 security personnel will be deployed for her safety, including an escort team and eight static armed guards stationed at key locations.

Delhi CM-Designate Rekha Gupta Granted Z Category Security


Delhi Police has assigned Z category security to Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, ensuring high-level protection. A total of 22 security personnel will be deployed for her safety, including an escort team and eight static armed guards stationed at key locations.

This move follows the security precedent set for previous Delhi CMs. Notably, former CM Arvind Kejriwal was provided Z+ category security, which included a more extensive security detail.

The enhanced security arrangement reflects the importance of ensuring the safety of Delhi’s incoming leader.

Also Read: Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government

