Delhi CM Oath Ceremony 2025: Who Will Take The Top Job? Key Leaders, Celebrities To Attend

Delhi CM oath ceremony set for Thursday at Ram Leela Ground. PM Modi, BJP leaders, and celebrities to attend. Suspense remains over the new Chief Minister.

New Delhi is gearing up for the grand swearing-in ceremony of its new Chief Minister on Thursday at Ram Leela Ground. However, the suspense remains over who will assume the top position.

The ceremony, scheduled for noon, will be attended by top political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Several Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states have also been invited, though some may skip the event due to ongoing budget sessions in their respective states, according to reports from PTI.

High-Profile Guest List, Including Celebrities

The grand event is set to host not only political leaders but also prominent celebrities. As per sources, nearly 40 well-known personalities have been invited. BJP MP Yogender Chandolia stated that around 50,000 people, including party workers, RWAs, and spiritual leaders, are expected to attend. Some BJP leaders, however, anticipate that the crowd could reach up to one lakh, considering the enthusiasm surrounding the party’s return to power in Delhi after 26 years.

Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal have also been invited as per protocol. Senior bureaucrats, including Delhi’s Chief Secretary and the Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, will oversee the official proceedings.

Grand Arrangements at Ram Leela Ground

To accommodate the massive turnout, the Ram Leela Ground was chosen as the venue instead of the Raj Bhawan. The historic ground has been cleaned and repainted ahead of the event, ensuring a well-organized ceremony.

Three stages will be set up at the venue: the central stage will host PM Modi, Lt. Governor VK Saxena, BJP chief JP Nadda, and the new chief minister along with their cabinet members. The remaining stages will accommodate Union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and other distinguished guests.

As the city prepares for the event, all eyes remain on the big question—who will take the oath as Delhi’s next Chief Minister?

