Delhi CM Oath Ceremony: When And Where To Watch CM Swearing-In Live

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to announce the new Chief Minister of Delhi after securing a massive victory in the Assembly Elections. The party won 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls held on February 8, marking its return to power in the capital after 27 years.

Despite the landslide victory, the BJP had not named a chief ministerial candidate before the elections. With several strong contenders in the race, the party leadership is expected to make a strategic decision, possibly surprising everyone—just as it has done in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where relatively lesser-known leaders were chosen for the top post.

As Delhi eagerly awaits the big announcement, here are the latest developments surrounding the swearing-in ceremony and the BJP’s decision on government formation.

When Will the Oath-Taking Ceremony Be Held?

While the BJP has not officially confirmed the date yet, reports suggest that the grand swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

What Time Will the Ceremony Take Place?

According to sources, the oath-taking event is scheduled for 4:30 PM on February 20. However, an official confirmation from the party is still awaited.

Where Will the Ceremony Be Held?

The venue for the swearing-in ceremony has not been officially announced, but strong speculation points to two possible locations:

Ramlila Maidan – An iconic political venue known for hosting large public gatherings.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – One of Delhi's biggest stadiums, often used for major events.

The BJP is expected to choose a location that can accommodate thousands of attendees, as the event is likely to be a grand affair.

Who Will Attend the Swearing-In Ceremony?

The guest list for the event is expected to be extensive, featuring several top leaders and prominent personalities. Some of the key invitees include:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union Ministers and Senior BJP Leaders

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh

Religious leaders and seers

Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities

With such a high-profile guest list, the event is set to be a major political spectacle.

Where Can You Watch the Ceremony Live?

The swearing-in ceremony will be broadcast live across multiple platforms:

Major news channels , including NewsX and Doordarshan

Live streaming on BJP's official social media accounts (YouTube, X, and other platforms)

(YouTube, X, and other platforms) Minute-by-minute updates on NewsX and other media outlets

Who Are the Leading Contenders for the CM Post?

Several names are being considered for the chief ministerial position. Some of the top contenders include:

Parvesh Verma – The BJP leader who delivered a stunning victory by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

– The BJP leader who delivered a stunning victory by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Rekha Gupta – A strong candidate with a significant political presence.

– A strong candidate with a significant political presence. Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Ashish Sood, and Shikha Rai – All experienced BJP leaders with strong support within the party.

Additionally, there is speculation that the BJP may implement a “One CM, Two Deputies” formula to ensure caste and regional balance in Delhi’s leadership.

Delhi’s Political Landscape Set for a Major Shift

With the BJP making a comeback after nearly three decades, the political landscape of Delhi is set for a major transformation. The upcoming days will be crucial in determining the leadership that will steer the city’s governance in the coming years.

As Delhi awaits the final decision, all eyes will be on the BJP’s Legislature Party meeting, where the new Chief Minister will be elected. The suspense will soon end, and a new era of governance in the national capital will officially begin on February 20.