Delhi CM Oath Taking Likely On February 19 or 20, Name Not Disclosed Yet

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi is expected to take place on February 19 or 20, according to party insiders. While the focus remains on governance priorities, speculation continues over who will be named the next Chief Minister.

Key Governance Priorities Outlined

BJP leaders have emphasized that the new administration will prioritize essential services such as clean drinking water, improved civic infrastructure, and environmental concerns. Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a strong contender for a ministerial post, confirmed that the government would be operational by mid-February.

The decision on the Chief Minister is expected after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return from his recent visits to France and the United States. The BJP leadership has maintained that the selection process will follow the party’s established norms.

CM Speculation Dismissed by BJP MLAs

Amid widespread speculation, BJP MLAs have dismissed any internal race for the top post, stating that the Chief Minister will be chosen democratically by the legislative party.

“There is no competition for the CM position. The leader will be decided collectively by our MLAs,” said Abhay Verma, the Laxmi Nagar MLA, who is among the names being considered for the post. He further stressed that the focus should be on public service rather than leadership debates.

First Cabinet Meeting to Roll Out Ayushman Bharat

One of the immediate priorities of the new government will be implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which had previously faced hurdles under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. BJP leaders confirmed that the scheme’s rollout would be finalized in the new Cabinet’s first meeting.

Additionally, key focus areas for the administration’s first 100 days include:

Ensuring clean drinking water supply

Enhancing sanitation services

Addressing pollution in the Yamuna River

Expanding healthcare access

Potential Renaming of Mustafabad Constituency

Mohan Singh Bisht, a six-time MLA, hinted that the new Chief Minister would be selected from the 48 BJP legislators. He also proposed renaming Mustafabad to “Shiv Vihar” or “Shiv Puri,” citing public sentiment.

The BJP government aims to tackle Delhi’s pollution crisis by setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent untreated waste from flowing into the Yamuna. Leaders have reiterated their commitment to making the river cleaner and improving air quality across the capital.

As Delhi awaits the official swearing-in, all eyes are on the BJP leadership’s final decision regarding the city’s new Chief Minister.

