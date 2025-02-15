Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi CM Oath Taking Likely On February 19 or 20, Name Not Disclosed Yet

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi is expected to take place on February 19 or 20, according to party insiders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi CM Oath Taking Likely On February 19 or 20, Name Not Disclosed Yet


The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi is expected to take place on February 19 or 20, according to party insiders. While the focus remains on governance priorities, speculation continues over who will be named the next Chief Minister.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Governance Priorities Outlined

BJP leaders have emphasized that the new administration will prioritize essential services such as clean drinking water, improved civic infrastructure, and environmental concerns. Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a strong contender for a ministerial post, confirmed that the government would be operational by mid-February.

The decision on the Chief Minister is expected after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return from his recent visits to France and the United States. The BJP leadership has maintained that the selection process will follow the party’s established norms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Speculation Dismissed by BJP MLAs

Amid widespread speculation, BJP MLAs have dismissed any internal race for the top post, stating that the Chief Minister will be chosen democratically by the legislative party.

“There is no competition for the CM position. The leader will be decided collectively by our MLAs,” said Abhay Verma, the Laxmi Nagar MLA, who is among the names being considered for the post. He further stressed that the focus should be on public service rather than leadership debates.

First Cabinet Meeting to Roll Out Ayushman Bharat

One of the immediate priorities of the new government will be implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which had previously faced hurdles under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. BJP leaders confirmed that the scheme’s rollout would be finalized in the new Cabinet’s first meeting.

Additionally, key focus areas for the administration’s first 100 days include:

  • Ensuring clean drinking water supply
  • Enhancing sanitation services
  • Addressing pollution in the Yamuna River
  • Expanding healthcare access

Potential Renaming of Mustafabad Constituency

Mohan Singh Bisht, a six-time MLA, hinted that the new Chief Minister would be selected from the 48 BJP legislators. He also proposed renaming Mustafabad to “Shiv Vihar” or “Shiv Puri,” citing public sentiment.

The BJP government aims to tackle Delhi’s pollution crisis by setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent untreated waste from flowing into the Yamuna. Leaders have reiterated their commitment to making the river cleaner and improving air quality across the capital.

As Delhi awaits the official swearing-in, all eyes are on the BJP leadership’s final decision regarding the city’s new Chief Minister.

Also Read: 5 Bangladeshis And A Suspected Tout Nabbed By BSF In Tripura

Filed under

CM Of Delhi oath taking ceremony

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Abortions To Resume In Missouri After Court Blocks Restrictions

Abortions To Resume In Missouri After Court Blocks Restrictions

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

U.S. Army Halts Transgender Recruitment and Gender-Affirming Care Following Executive Order

U.S. Army Halts Transgender Recruitment and Gender-Affirming Care Following Executive Order

Justice Department Moves to Drop Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Moves to Drop Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Entertainment

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding—See Dreamy Pics!

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding—See Dreamy Pics!

Why Did Prateik Babbar Not Invite His Father Raj Babbar To His Second Marriage? Brother Aarya Has All The Answers

Why Did Prateik Babbar Not Invite His Father Raj Babbar To His Second Marriage? Brother

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox