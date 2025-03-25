Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils ₹1 Lakh Crore Plan, Focus on Infrastructure, Health & Women’s Welfare

The Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday announced a budget of one lakh crore for the national capital. 

Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils ₹1 Lakh Crore Plan, Focus on Infrastructure, Health & Women’s Welfare

delhi budget 2025, cm rekha gupta,


Delhi Budget 2025:

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents a ₹1,00,000 crore Budget for 2025-26, a 31.5% rise from last year. The Delhi Assembly, which began its budget session yesterday, will vote on it on March 27. Key focus areas include infrastructure, healthcare, and air quality improvement.

Highlights:

  • ₹28,000 crore allocated for capital expenditure.
  • ₹5,100 crore set aside to provide ₹2,500/month to eligible women.
  • ₹2,144 crore earmarked for PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

This is a breaking story.

