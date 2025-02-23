Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, just a day before the Delhi Assembly is set to convene for the first time since the formation of the new government.

The meeting marks an important moment in the political landscape of the national capital, with the assembly session scheduled to begin on February 24, 2025.

आज दिल्ली की नव-निर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती @gupta_rekha जी को नए दायित्व की बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ दी। दिल्ली की जनता ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के नेतृत्व और जनकल्याण की नीतियों पर जो भरोसा दिखाया है, उसे अटूट रखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में आपका यह कार्यकाल निश्चित ही दिल्ली को… pic.twitter.com/jIhTTSWZmt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 23, 2025

Assembly Session Details: Swearing-In And Speaker Election

The first day of the Delhi Assembly session, February 24, will feature the swearing-in of all newly elected MLAs and the election of the Assembly Speaker.

On the following day, February 25, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will table the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report in the assembly. This move is significant, as it was a prominent issue during the election campaign, with the BJP pledging to present the report in the first session of the assembly.

The CAG Report and Its Implications

The CAG report, which was a hot topic during the election season, highlights serious financial irregularities. It revealed a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to discrepancies in the Delhi government’s excise policy.

The report pointed to deviations from the original policy goals, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses without penalties. This has led to calls for accountability from the opposition parties.

Earlier today, BJP MLA Harish Khurana expressed confidence in the report exposing the corruption of the erstwhile AAP-led government, saying, “many things will come to light.”

Speaking to the media, he further said, “The report will be tabled in the House and many things will come to light. I think the truth will come out in the CAG report. Whether it is education, liquor, or Sheesh Mahal, many such issues will be raised in the House.”

