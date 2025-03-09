Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Slum Dwellers In RK Puram, Seeks Their Suggestions For Improvement

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Slum Dwellers In RK Puram, Seeks Their Suggestions For Improvement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met slum dwellers in the RK Puram assembly constituency in the national capital on Sunday. She said her government was seeking public suggestions for preparing the upcoming budget, and the meeting was part of that exercise.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Slum Dwellers In RK Puram, Seeks Their Suggestions For Improvement

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta


Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met slum dwellers in the RK Puram assembly constituency in the national capital on Sunday. She said her government was seeking public suggestions for preparing the upcoming budget, and the meeting was part of that exercise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Delhi government is going among the public to take suggestions for the Delhi budget. Today, I met the people living in the slums in the RK Puram assembly constituency and took suggestions from them,” Gupta said.

The Chief Minister also visited Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar and interacted with women. The Delhi Budget 2025-26 is expected to be tabled between March 24 and 26.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Thursday, the Chief Minister held an interactive session with traders, businessmen, and business organizations to gather their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025.

Business representatives from across the national capital participated in the discussion, highlighting key issues faced by the business community.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta acknowledged the challenges raised during the session and outlined the government’s plans to resolve them. “As part of the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 consultation series, we invited representatives from all business organizations, industrial bodies, and people from the business community across Delhi. Today, I received very valuable suggestions from them. From what I understood, years of past governments’ rule have left them with pain and suffering. They are deeply troubled–both by bureaucracy and impractical policies. In the name of development, there has been zero performance,” said CM Gupta.

She further emphasized infrastructure challenges, saying, “Even today, industrial areas remain neglected. Streets, drains, and basic infrastructure are still in poor condition. The necessary updates and improvements that should have taken place in industrial areas have not been done. Even small market complexes and large commercial hubs like Lajpat Nagar continue to face numerous issues, including a lack of public toilets and other essential facilities.”

She further said the government aims to include all sections of society and wishes to provide a Budget that brings Delhi closer to PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Delhi.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi’s BJP Remark, Calls Out RSS Influence

Filed under

Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players’ Reactions After The Thrilling Match

India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players’ Reactions After The Thrilling Match

‘Virushka’ Moment: Virat Kohli’s Sweet Hug For Anushka Sharma After India’s Victory Goes Viral

‘Virushka’ Moment: Virat Kohli’s Sweet Hug For Anushka Sharma After India’s Victory Goes Viral

Israel Halts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Standoff

Israel Halts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Standoff

Virat Kohli Reflects On India’s Future After Historic Champions Trophy Win

Virat Kohli Reflects On India’s Future After Historic Champions Trophy Win

Champions Trophy 2025: Inside Indian Dressing Room Celebrations! Watch Team’s Emotional Reaction After Historic Win

Champions Trophy 2025: Inside Indian Dressing Room Celebrations! Watch Team’s Emotional Reaction After Historic Win

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women