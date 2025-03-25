Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation

Ahead of presenting her government's first budget, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers.

Speaking to the media, she expressed confidence in divine blessings, stating, “Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. The city will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established.”

The budget, expected to focus on development and welfare initiatives, will be presented later today.

CM Rekha Gupta To Unveil Her First Budget

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to unveil her first budget in the Assembly on Tuesday at 11 AM. This marks a significant moment as it will be the first budget presented by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi in nearly three decades.

The five-day Budget session began on Monday with a kheer ceremony, symbolizing an auspicious start.

Ahead of the budget presentation, CM Gupta, accompanied by her cabinet, will visit the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to offer prayers. Following this, she will proceed to the Delhi Secretariat for a cabinet meeting at 9:45 AM to finalize the budget.

After securing approval, she will reach the Assembly by 10:30 AM for a customary photo session before presenting the budget at 11 AM. Later in the day, at 3 PM, CM Gupta will address a press conference to outline the key highlights of the budget.

