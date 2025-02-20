Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Table 14 Pending CAG Reports In First House Meeting

"14 CAG reports have not been tabled in the House by the last govt. In the first meeting of the House, those reports will be tabled." Delhi CM said

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which were not presented by the previous government, will be tabled in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.

“14 CAG reports have not been tabled in the House by the last government. In the first meeting of the House, those reports will be tabled,” CM Gupta stated after chairing her first Cabinet meeting.

Rekha Gupta, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was sworn in as the Chief Minister at the historic Ramlila Maidan, marking a significant political shift in the capital. Addressing governance priorities, she assured transparency and accountability in the administration by ensuring that pending audit reports are brought before the legislature without further delay.

CM also announced that after the first Cabinet meeting on Thursday that her government would implement the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme in the national capital.

#WATCH | After chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says,” In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas – to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the… pic.twitter.com/2HXDPwgmj5 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

The announcement comes as the newly formed BJP-led government begins its tenure with major policy and administrative decisions. CM Gupta has taken charge of key portfolios, including General Administration, Service, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, and Planning, alongside any other departments not assigned to specific ministers.

Additionally, the Delhi Cabinet has been allocated responsibilities with senior leader Ashish Sood heading the Home Department, while Parvesh Verma has been entrusted with the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, which will focus on the Yamuna River cleanup initiative.

The tabling of the CAG reports is expected to provide insights into the financial and operational conduct of the previous administration, potentially influencing governance policies moving forward. The move is seen as a step towards transparency and accountability as the new government settles into power.

