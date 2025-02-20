Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Rise And Its Impact On Delhi’s Political Landscape| NewsX Exclusive

In an insightful conversation with The Sunday Guardian, Joyeeta Basu, Editor, highlighted the growing influence of women leaders in Indian politics, especially with the rise of Gupta in Delhi’s political arena. According to Basu, Gupta’s leadership is a game-changer for Delhi, representing a defining shift in the capital city’s governance. She emphasized how the BJP’s decisive victory marks the beginning of a new chapter for the city, one that brings fresh focus to women’s welfare, environmental sustainability, and significant public initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Basu reflected on how these initiatives could serve as the defining projects of Gupta’s tenure, potentially drawing national attention to Delhi’s future under BJP rule. As the political landscape evolves, Basu believes that Gupta’s rise could bring about much-needed reforms and sustainable development in the city.

Addressing Delhi’s Long-standing Issues

Despite being the national capital, Delhi has long been plagued by poor management, with some of the most pressing issues being the state of its infrastructure, waste management, and the polluted Yamuna River. “Delhi is among the most mismanaged cities in India, if not the world,” says Basu. “Take a look at the garbage situation, the condition of roads, and the filth in the Yamuna River – it’s truly shameful. Delhi, as India’s capital, should reflect the grandeur of the country’s growing economy. But right now, only certain areas like Lutyens’ Delhi are developed, while the rest of the city struggles.”

In comparison, major global cities like Paris, Washington, and London take great pride in their rivers and public spaces, making the neglect of Delhi’s Yamuna even more glaring. For Basu, the key to Delhi’s future lies in the new government addressing these long-standing issues.

The “Double-Engine Sarkar” Advantage

One of the most talked-about features of the new government is the “double-engine sarkar” – the alignment between both the central government and the local government under the same party. After years of power struggles and constant political bickering between the local and central government, the new administration is expected to have no excuses when it comes to governance. Basu points out that previous administrations often blamed one another for the lack of progress, especially when it came to infrastructure projects like flyovers. Now that both the central and local governments are aligned, the expectation is that this should result in more efficient governance and tangible outcomes for residents.

Key Focus Areas: Yamuna and Infrastructure Development

One of the biggest areas of focus for the new government is likely to be the Yamuna River. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that cleaning and rejuvenating the Yamuna will be a priority for the government. Basu highlights that the Prime Minister’s push for this initiative is vital: “When Modi was Gujarat’s Chief Minister, he transformed the Sabarmati Riverfront into one of the most successful urban development projects. This type of visible, tangible progress is what Delhi needs now.”

Infrastructure projects, such as flyovers, roads, and waste management systems, will also be critical to demonstrate the new government’s commitment to improving daily life for residents. Basu stresses that visible improvements, like cleaner streets, better roads, and functional waste management, are essential for building the confidence of the public. The transformation of the Yamuna into a cleaner, more beautiful riverfront could be a key marker of the government’s success.

The Path Forward: Infrastructure and Visible Progress

The new Delhi government is expected to make infrastructure its primary focus in the coming years. With the “double-engine sarkar” in place, there is hope that significant projects will finally be completed without the delays and obstacles of previous administrations. Basu believes that improvements in public spaces and the riverfront, in particular, will offer visible signs that progress is being made. The transformation of Delhi into a world-class city is not only a matter of governance but also of providing tangible, daily improvements that residents can see and experience firsthand.

As the new government sets its course, infrastructure development and the revival of the Yamuna will likely serve as critical benchmarks for its success. By focusing on these high-visibility projects, the administration has the chance to not only improve Delhi’s overall governance but also restore its status as a global city. The coming years will determine whether these plans come to fruition and whether the residents of Delhi can finally experience the positive changes they have long been waiting for.