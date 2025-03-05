Delhi CM Rekha Slams AAP, Says, ‘Will Set Up Our Own Agenda’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for attempting to dictate her government’s agenda, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for attempting to dictate her government’s agenda, reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP’s Demand for Women’s Financial Assistance Scheme

The AAP has been pressing the newly-formed BJP government to accelerate the implementation of its ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance scheme for women. The party has repeatedly raised the issue in the Assembly, staged multiple protests, and even put up posters across Delhi with the message “only three more days”, highlighting the government’s promise to roll out the scheme by March 8, which coincides with International Women’s Day.

Gupta’s Response: “We Set Our Own Agenda”

Addressing a press conference, CM Gupta dismissed AAP’s criticism, stating, “We will work as per our agenda; they will not dictate it.” She emphasized that her government is already engaging with women’s organizations to ensure that their expectations are incorporated into the upcoming Viksit Delhi budget.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She also announced plans to visit slum areas in the next three days to interact with women and understand their concerns firsthand. Additionally, she intends to engage with the youth to incorporate their perspectives into governance.

Delhi Budget to Focus on Women’s Welfare

Gupta reiterated that the Delhi budget will be people-centric, ensuring that all promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto are fulfilled. “We are committed to delivering what we promised, and our policies will reflect that,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, have intensified their protests, demanding a clear timeline for the women’s financial assistance scheme.

Also Read: Ola Electric Becomes The 1st Two Wheeler To Receive Incentive Od Rs 73.7 Cr Under PIL Scheme