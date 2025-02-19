Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Delhi CM Swearing-In: BJP's 'Aam Aadmi' Guest List Includes Auto Drivers, Women, Farmers

The BJP has extended invitations to a diverse group of attendees for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister, scheduled for Thursday. The guest list includes gig workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, farmers, and women.

Delhi CM Swearing-In: BJP’s ‘Aam Aadmi’ Guest List Includes Auto Drivers, Women, Farmers

The BJP has extended invitations to a diverse group of attendees for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi CM.


BJP’s Guest List for Delhi CM Swearing-In: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended invitations to a diverse group of attendees for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister, scheduled for Thursday. The guest list includes gig workers, cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, farmers, and community leaders from slum areas, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Strategic Outreach to Key Voter Groups

Women beneficiaries of the party’s welfare schemes have also been invited, reflecting their increasing electoral significance. The recently concluded elections saw a high turnout of women voters, a demographic both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) actively courted. Ultimately, BJP’s pledge of direct cash transfers resonated with voters, playing a decisive role in its victory.

The inclusion of rickshaw drivers and farmers is particularly significant. Auto-rickshaw drivers have traditionally been a strong support base for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, while farmers have engaged in prolonged protests against the central government’s policies, especially concerning the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue.

High-Profile Attendees for Delhi CM Swearing In

The extensive invitee list aligns with the BJP’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ philosophy, emphasizing an inclusive government. BJP workers have also been actively distributing invitations across the city to ensure a broad representation at the event.

Beyond the common citizens, the ceremony will be attended by top political leaders and influential figures. The guest list includes members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers and their deputies from BJP-governed states, and BJP’s Lok Sabha MPs.

Additionally, over 50 prominent figures from the entertainment industry and business sector have received invitations. Diplomats representing major nations, whose embassies and high commissions are located in central Delhi, will also be in attendance.

Uncertainty Over the Delhi CM Pick

Among the special invitees are Atishi, the outgoing Chief Minister, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Devender Yadav, the Congress’ Delhi unit chief.

While preparations for the swearing-in are in full swing, suspense lingers over who will take the Chief Minister’s oath. The BJP’s Parliamentary Board, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened on Wednesday to appoint former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP National General Secretary Om Prakash Dhankar as observers for the party’s legislative meeting.

The meeting, set for 6:15 PM, will finalize the names of the Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers, and the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the historic Ramlila Maidan from 11:00 AM to 12:34 PM, with the Chief Minister scheduled to take the oath at precisely 12:05 PM.

As per reports, three separate stages will be set up: one for Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and the new Chief Minister; another for religious leaders; and a third for the invited MPs and MLAs. Over 200 legislators from the BJP and its allies are expected to be present.

A list of 15 potential candidates from BJP’s 48 MLAs has reportedly been shortlisted. The frontrunner is Parvesh Verma, a two-time former MP who secured a significant victory against Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

Other potential candidates include BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva and first-time MP Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj. Satish Upadhyay, a key Brahmin leader in Delhi BJP, is also in the running.

There is also speculation that the BJP may appoint a woman as Chief Minister. Four women MLAs—Neelam Pahalwan, Rekha Gupta, Poonam Sharma, and Shikha Roy—have been elected, making them possible contenders for the role.

