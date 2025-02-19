Delhi CM’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: 25,000 Security Personnel, Drones And Snipers To Guard Event

More than 25,000 security personnel, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, will be deployed across central, north, and New Delhi areas for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The event, scheduled for 12 PM, is expected to witness the presence of top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.

According to officials, the security arrangements have been strengthened to ensure a smooth event. “Over 15 companies of paramilitary forces, along with Delhi Police personnel, will be stationed at strategic locations. We have identified more than 2,500 critical points for heavy deployment,” an official said on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav stated that preparations for the event have been ongoing for the past two days. He assured that “robust security measures” are in place to maintain law and order, with special focus on crowd control and traffic management.

Apart from ground deployment, drones and CCTV surveillance will be used to monitor the situation. Snipers and anti-sabotage teams will also be stationed at key points around the venue. Barricading has been placed at multiple locations to manage the flow of attendees and prevent any untoward incidents.

With the party’s landslide victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, this oath-taking ceremony marks the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The official announcement of the new Delhi Chief Minister is expected today.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area due to possible traffic restrictions and heavy security deployment.

