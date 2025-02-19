Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Delhi CM’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: 25,000 Security Personnel, Drones And Snipers To Guard Event

Delhi CM’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: 25,000 Security Personnel, Drones And Snipers To Guard Event

Over 25,000 security personnel, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, will be deployed across key areas to ensure a smooth event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi CM’s Oath-Taking Ceremony: 25,000 Security Personnel, Drones And Snipers To Guard Event


More than 25,000 security personnel, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, will be deployed across central, north, and New Delhi areas for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The event, scheduled for 12 PM, is expected to witness the presence of top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to officials, the security arrangements have been strengthened to ensure a smooth event. “Over 15 companies of paramilitary forces, along with Delhi Police personnel, will be stationed at strategic locations. We have identified more than 2,500 critical points for heavy deployment,” an official said on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav stated that preparations for the event have been ongoing for the past two days. He assured that “robust security measures” are in place to maintain law and order, with special focus on crowd control and traffic management.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apart from ground deployment, drones and CCTV surveillance will be used to monitor the situation. Snipers and anti-sabotage teams will also be stationed at key points around the venue. Barricading has been placed at multiple locations to manage the flow of attendees and prevent any untoward incidents.

With the party’s landslide victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, this oath-taking ceremony marks the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The official announcement of the new Delhi Chief Minister is expected today.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area due to possible traffic restrictions and heavy security deployment.

ALSO READ: BJP Set To Announce New Delhi CM As Party Leaders Gather At Headquarters

Filed under

delhi cm Delhi CM announcement

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Rekha Gupta’s Mother-In-Law Celebrates As She Nears Historic CM Role In Delhi

Watch | Rekha Gupta’s Mother-In-Law Celebrates As She Nears Historic CM Role In Delhi

Will Young Becomes First Centurion Of Champions Trophy 2025 As New Zealand Faces Pakistan In Opener

Will Young Becomes First Centurion Of Champions Trophy 2025 As New Zealand Faces Pakistan In...

BJP Set To Announce New Delhi CM As Party Leaders Gather At Headquarters

BJP Set To Announce New Delhi CM As Party Leaders Gather At Headquarters

‘BJP’s CM Will Distribute Milk, I Distribute Alcohol’: Watch BJP Supporter Dresses As Kejriwal, Mocks Former Delhi CM Outside BJP Office

‘BJP’s CM Will Distribute Milk, I Distribute Alcohol’: Watch BJP Supporter Dresses As Kejriwal, Mocks...

Delhi CM Swearing-In: BJP’s ‘Aam Aadmi’ Guest List Includes Auto Drivers, Women, Farmers

Delhi CM Swearing-In: BJP’s ‘Aam Aadmi’ Guest List Includes Auto Drivers, Women, Farmers

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox