Delhi CNG Blast: What Triggered the Deadly Truck Cylinder Explosion at Tikri Kalan Fuel Station?

Two people were killed, and four others injured after a CNG cylinder of a truck exploded at a fuel station in Delhi on Wednesday. The blast took place while the truck was being refuelled. The incident happened near Tikri Kalan Metro Station in West Delhi.

One of the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Manish, a resident of Baba Haridas Colony. According to DCP Outer Delhi, Manish was filling gas into the truck’s CNG cylinder when the explosion occurred. He died on the spot. Another injured person was taken to a hospital but later died during treatment. The remaining four injured people are in serious condition, officials said.

Six People Rushed To Hospital After Delhi Fuel Station Blast

The explosion triggered panic in the area. Large teams of police and fire personnel were deployed at the site soon after the incident. A fire service officer said the six people who were nearby and sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital. The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 3:37 pm. Six fire tenders were sent to the spot.

“Fire service personnel carried out the required precautionary measures at the spot. The situation is under control now,” a fire service official said. Further details about the injured people are awaited.

What Caused The CNG Cylinder To Explode?

The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Officials are investigating how the truck’s CNG cylinder exploded during refuelling. Fire personnel also carried out safety measures at the fuel station. Officials are now examining the circumstances that led to the blast. The probe will focus on the condition of the CNG cylinder, the refuelling process and safety measures followed at the station.

Similar CNG Blast Reported In Delhi In April

The accident took place just months after another CNG cylinder blast in Delhi. In April 2026, a CNG cylinder of a truck blasted in the Dwarka area on Najafgarh-Mitraon Road near a fueling station, and four people were injured in that accident.

It is reported that one of the employees of the station was filling CNG into the vehicle when the cylinder suddenly blasted. Three out of four people who were injured were working in the station, while the other person was an outsider. The incident raised issues about safety standards followed at CNG fueling stations.

Why CNG Refuelling Safety Is Important

Since CNG is stored at high pressure, safety measures are necessary for its refuelling process. Cylinders and equipment require regular inspection. Proper safety measures should also be adhered to by the employees of the fuel stations.