Delhi CNG Rate Up By Rs 3.89 Per Kg From 6 AM Today; Here’s What Is Driving The Price Hike

Delhi CNG rates have been hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg with effect from 6:00 AM on August 29, 2026, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said in a press release. The revised CNG rate comes as the company faces higher input gas costs amid a sharp rise in global Spot LNG prices. The increase follows growing disruption to LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz because of escalating conflicts in West Asia, while European demand has also risen ahead of the winter season.

The new CNG rate is aimed at partially offsetting the higher cost of imported gas while ensuring uninterrupted supplies in Delhi. IGL said fast-paced economic growth and rising consumer demand have increased India’s reliance on imported Spot LNG to bridge the CNG supply gap.

CNG rate remains insulated despite global surge

IGL said the domestic market has largely protected Indian consumers from the full impact of the international energy crisis. The CNG rate in Delhi has risen gradually from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 83.09 per kg, an increase of about 7.8%, despite much sharper movements in international benchmarks.

The contrast is particularly visible in Europe and Asia. The TTF Gas Benchmark rose from around $11.36/MMBTU to $23.35/MMBTU, a surge of about 105%. The JKM LNG Benchmark jumped from nearly $10.99/MMBTU to $23.41/MMBTU, an increase of about 113%.

CNG rate hike follows rising Spot LNG costs

IGL described the latest CNG rate revision as a calibrated adjustment rather than a full pass-through of international costs. The company said strategic sourcing and measured price changes have helped shield daily commuters, public transport operators and price-sensitive vehicle owners from global volatility.

Despite the international market turbulence, Delhi continues to maintain among the lowest retail CNG prices worldwide when compared with other gas-importing nations, IGL said.

CNG rate set to support affordable transport

IGL reaffirmed that it will continue working to optimise sourcing costs and keep CNG economical, clean and dependable. The fuel remains important for auto-rickshaws, taxis, private vehicles and public transport fleets, even as global gas prices remain volatile.

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