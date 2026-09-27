Delhi Cop Stopped for a Cold Drink, Moments Later 7-8 Men Brutally Attacked Him, Then His Gold Chain Vanished: What Happened?

A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly attacked by a group of young men in Mangolpuri late at night. The incident reportedly took place in the Y-Block area on the night of September 23. Head Constable Krishna, posted at Aman Vihar police station, said he was returning home after finishing his duty. It was around 12:00 to 12:15 am when he stopped near a shop close to the Y-Block petrol pump to buy a cold drink. According to Krishna, his wife was unwell and had asked him to bring the drink home. The situation reportedly changed after he objected to the behaviour of some youths near the shop.

7-8 Youths Allegedly Surround Police Officer

According to Krishan, some boys were indulging in unruly behaviour at the same location. He requested the boys to go away. It was not long until seven-eight boys allegedly appeared and assaulted him. He further added that two of the boys who allegedly participated in the assault were named as Navasa and Vakil.

As per the head constable, some of the boys were wielding baseball bats. He was said to have allegedly snatched the bats in order to save himself. However, some other boys allegedly grabbed him and continued assaulting him. As per the allegation, he got severe injuries in and around his face and mouth area.

Five Stitches Near Eye, Jaw Swollen

According to Krishan, he had allegedly received severe injuries in and around his eyes, which needed five stitches. As per his allegation, his jaw also became swollen due to the alleged assault. According to him, he is finding it difficult to eat properly due to the injuries which he got. As per the allegation made by the head constable, he also got his mobile phone stolen in the process, which has been retrieved by the police.

He further claimed that he had a gold chain which weighed about one and a half tolas. It is claimed that he lost his chain during the entire incident.

Why wasn’t the injured policeman taken straight away to the hospital?

The injured policeman came to the Vijay Vihar police station. According to him, he tried to identify himself as the policeman, and requested for a phone to contact his family. It is claimed that a phone was not given to him. He then managed to contact his family using the phone of another head constable.

He further claims that even when there was blood on his face, he was not taken to the doctor immediately. He claims that he was taken to Ambedkar Hospital, where his injuries were treated by doctors. It is reported that the MLC is presently with the hospital.

FIR Delay Raises Questions

In the present case, one of the major issues is why there was no FIR that had allegedly been registered at the time of filing the complaint. According to Krishna, the officials at the Vijay Vihar police station said that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Mangolpuri police station.

The allegations have not been proved in the investigation yet. The identity of the attackers, the missing gold chain, and the reasons behind the FIR have to be confirmed in the process.

This case has raised many questions regarding the security of police officials and other citizens of Delhi. The process of investigation is expected to confirm the facts of the case.