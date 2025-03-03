Delhi Court Asks NIA Response After Engineer Rashid Seeks To Attend Parliament

A Delhi court directed the National Investigation Agency to submit its response to a petition filed by incarcerated Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid.

A Delhi court on Monday directed the National Investigation Agency to submit its response to a petition filed by incarcerated Jammu and Kashmir Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid.

The petition seeks permission for Rashid to attend the upcoming session of Parliament.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh instructed the NIA to file its reply by March 5.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, representing Rashid, filed the application on February 27, arguing that as a duly elected parliamentarian, Rashid must be allowed to participate in legislative proceedings to fulfill his public duties.

Political and Legal Context

Rashid secured a parliamentary seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla, defeating former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. However, he remains in judicial custody, with his regular bail application pending before the court. The second phase of the Parliament’s Budget Session is scheduled to commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4.

Previously, on September 10, the court had granted Rashid interim bail to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He subsequently surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities on October 27. Rashid has been in custody since 2019, following his arrest by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a 2017 terror funding case.

High Court Intervention and Investigation Details

On February 24, the Delhi High Court directed the sessions court to expedite its decision on Rashid’s bail plea. The directive followed a December 24, 2024, order wherein the sessions court had requested the district judge to transfer Rashid’s case to a court designated to handle matters involving lawmakers.

Rashid’s name surfaced during the NIA’s investigation into Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested for allegedly financing terrorist groups and separatist entities in the Kashmir Valley. The NIA subsequently filed a chargesheet implicating several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. In 2022, Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the charges.

Next Step

The court is expected to review the NIA’s response before determining whether Rashid will be permitted to attend the parliamentary session. Given the case’s legal and political significance, the decision may have broader implications for parliamentary privileges and legal accountability of elected representatives.

