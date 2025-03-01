Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty For Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl

A Delhi court has handed down a death sentence to a man convicted of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl in 2019. The court also sentenced the convict's father to life imprisonment for his role in the crime.

Delhi Court Awards Death Penalty For Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl


A Delhi court has handed down a death sentence to a man convicted of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl in 2019. The court also sentenced the convict’s father to life imprisonment for his role in the crime.

Unprecedented Brutality

The court deemed the case as the ‘rarest of rare’, citing the extreme brutality and cruelty exhibited by the convict. The verdict reflects the court’s commitment to upholding justice and protecting the rights of victims.

Investigations revealed that the convict had a history of similar offenses, having committed a similar crime in 2016. This pattern of behavior demonstrates a blatant disregard for the law and a complete lack of empathy for the victims.

The court’s verdict sends a strong message to society, emphasizing that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated. The court’s commitment to justice is unwavering, and those who commit such crimes will be held accountable.

Court’s Highlights

The court also highlighted the importance of parental responsibility, citing the father’s failure to take action against his son’s previous offense. This lack of accountability contributed to the tragic outcome and serves as a reminder of the importance of parental responsibility.

The court’s verdict brings closure to the victim’s family and serves as a reminder that justice will be served. The death sentence and life imprisonment reflect the severity of the crime and the court’s commitment to upholding justice.

Filed under

Rape-Murder Of Minor

