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Home > India News > Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case

Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case

Delhi Court issues fresh summons to Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case linked to an alleged BJP IT Cell video, directing service at his Gurugram address.

Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee In Defamation Case (Image: X)
Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee In Defamation Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 11:08 IST

A Delhi Court has issued fresh summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case linked to an alleged video about the BJP IT Cell, directing that the notice be served at his Gurugram address after repeated attempts to reach him remained unsuccessful for several years. The court has also allowed complainant Vikas Sankrityayan, popularly known as Vikas Pandey, to accompany the process server during the delivery of the summons.

Why Delhi Court ordered fresh summons to Dhruv Rathee

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain of the Saket court passed the order on October 12 while hearing Pandey’s application seeking an early hearing and permission to personally assist in serving the notice, ANI reported.

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According to PTI, the Delhi Court noted that Rathee had first been summoned in July 2019. The magistrate observed, “From the available record, it is clear that the complainant has been trying to serve the accused no. 1 (Rathee) since the last several years…”

How Delhi Court addressed the delay in serving summons

Pandey sought fresh summons, arguing that the process had been delayed for several years because Rathee lives abroad. He also claimed to have information about the YouTuber’s residence in Haryana and requested that the notice be sent to the Gurugram address.

After considering the application and case records, the Delhi Court directed that fresh summons be issued at the address submitted by the complainant. It also permitted Pandey to accompany the process server to help ensure delivery of the court notice.

Delhi Court sets October 17 for next hearing

The court directed Pandey to deposit the prescribed process fee within two days. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on October 17, 2026.

Also Read: Replying ‘NO’ on WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, No OTP or Link Needed, Hyderabad Police Warn of New Scam; What Precautions Should You Take?    

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Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case
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Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case

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Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case
Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case
Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case
Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case
Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee After Years Of Failed Attempts To Serve Notice In BJP IT Cell Defamation Case

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