Delhi Court Issues Notice To BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj In Civil Defamation Suit Filed By Satyendra Jain

The Rohini District Court on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in response to a civil defamation lawsuit filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. Jain accused Swaraj of making defamatory statements during an October 2023 television interview, which he claims were designed to damage his reputation.

Senior Civil Judge Naina Gupta directed that a notice be sent to Swaraj and others involved, asking for their response to the suit. The next hearing is scheduled for 22 February 2025. Jain has sought a court order compelling the television channel to remove the controversial content and prevent Swaraj from making further defamatory remarks. Additionally, Jain has demanded a symbolic damage of just Re 1. He has also filed a separate criminal defamation complaint against Swaraj in Rouse Avenue Court.

In his defamation suit, Jain alleges that during her interview on October 5, 2023, Swaraj made damaging claims that were widely broadcast and viewed by millions. Specifically, he claims that she falsely stated that Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house, in relation to an Enforcement Directorate raid. Jain, who is currently out on bail in connection with the case, contends that Swaraj’s statements were made with malicious intent, aiming to harm his personal and political standing.

Jain further asserts that Swaraj escalated the defamation campaign by calling him “corrupt” and a “fraud.” These accusations, he claims, were not only false but also malicious, intended to damage his reputation. According to Jain, the defamation has had a profound impact on his life, affecting his public and personal identity. He argues that the damage inflicted by Swaraj’s statements is immeasurable, tarnishing both his political career as an elected leader and his personal reputation as a husband, father, and friend.

Jain emphasized that the false and baseless accusations have caused severe harm, not only affecting his public image but also harming his standing within his family and society. He argues that these defamatory remarks have left a lasting stain on his otherwise clean reputation, both as a politician and as an individual.

The legal proceedings continue as Jain seeks justice for what he describes as a concerted effort to tarnish his character and undermine his political credibility.

