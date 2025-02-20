Delhi Court Junks AAP Satyendra Jain’s Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj.

The case was heard by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, who refused to take cognizance of the matter and dismissed the complaint. Under Indian law, criminal defamation carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison.

“Cognizance declined. Dismissed,” the judge stated in her ruling, effectively closing the case unless further legal action is pursued.

Jain had alleged that Swaraj made defamatory statements against him during a televised interview on October 5, 2023. According to him, the broadcast, viewed by millions, contained false claims that Rs.3 crore in cash, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins had been recovered from his residence. He contended that these remarks were baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation.

His complaint further stated that Swaraj’s allegations were politically motivated and aimed at gaining an undue electoral advantage. He also accused her of deliberately calling him “corrupt” and a “fraud” in an attempt to damage his public image.

Defamation cases involving politicians have been a frequent occurrence in Indian courts, often surfacing in the run-up to elections or amid political controversies. The dismissal of Jain’s case underscores the judiciary’s cautious approach toward such complaints, particularly when they pertain to political speech.

With the court refusing to proceed with the complaint, the matter is currently closed. However, Jain retains the option to challenge the ruling in a higher court should he choose to do so.

