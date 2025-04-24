Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
Delhi Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea For Family Contact

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected a request from Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian terror suspect, who sought permission to speak with his family over the phone during his police custody.

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected a request from Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian terror suspect, who sought permission to speak with his family over the phone during his police custody.

Court Weighs National Security Over Personal Appeals

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh of the Patiala House Court turned down Rana’s plea after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the request. The agency cited the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation and raised concerns that Rana could potentially disclose classified information.

Rana’s lawyer, Piyush Sachdeva, had earlier contended that his client, as a foreign citizen, has the basic right to communicate with his family—especially given their concerns about his treatment while in custody.

On Monday, the court had issued a notice to the NIA in response to Rana’s request for phone access. However, after hearing both sides, the court ultimately sided with the investigative agency.

Grave Accusations Spark Security-Driven Detention

Rana, a former military doctor, was extradited from the United States to India. He faces terrorism-related charges and is accused of involvement in a wide-reaching conspiracy targeting locations across multiple cities—even beyond Indian borders.

During the remand hearing, the court highlighted the serious implications of the evidence gathered so far, noting its potential impact on national security.

The judge stressed the need to confront Rana with witnesses, forensic records, and crucial documents. Many of these are linked to alleged reconnaissance activities, which are central to the case.

Legal Framework and Health Oversight During Custody

Due to the magnitude of the accusations, the court approved an 18-day police custody remand. Authorities were instructed to comply strictly with legal safeguards, including conducting medical check-ups every 48 hours.

Citing both Rana’s health concerns and commitments made during the extradition process, the court directed that medical care be administered in accordance with standard procedures.

Rana faces several charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including forgery, conspiracy, and waging war against the state.

Importantly, the court noted that he can only be tried for offenses explicitly allowed under the terms of his extradition. The application of UAPA Sections 16 and 18 also permits extended custody beyond typical procedural limits, considering the terrorism context.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

delhi court Tahawwur Rana

