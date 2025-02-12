Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Court Sentences Former Superintendent Of Children Care Home To Life Term For Sexually Assaulting Minors

In a verdict that sends a strong message against child abuse, a Delhi court has sentenced a former care home superintendent to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting six minor girls in his care.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Court Sentences Former Superintendent Of Children Care Home To Life Term For Sexually Assaulting Minors


In a verdict that sends a strong message against child abuse, a Delhi court has sentenced a former care home superintendent to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting six minor girls in his care.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The judgment, delivered by Special Judge (POCSO) Anu Aggarwal, underscores the severity of the crime and the need for stringent punishment.

The court’s decision was based on the evidence presented, which revealed that the superintendent had grossly abused his position of trust to exploit the vulnerable children. The victims, aged between 7-9 years, were left traumatized by the experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In addition to the life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment under the POCSO Act. Furthermore, the court awarded a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to each of the six victims, recognizing the need for restitution and support.

The judgment highlights the importance of accountability and the need for institutions to prioritize the safety and well-being of children. The court’s verdict serves as a deterrent to those who would seek to exploit their positions of power to harm vulnerable individuals.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and proactive measures to prevent child abuse. It also underscores the importance of providing support and resources to victims of abuse, to help them heal and rebuild their lives.

Read More: Mumbai Reports First Death By Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Total Death Toll Rises To 8

Filed under

sexual assault

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Apoorva Mukhija ‘Rebel Kid’ Arrives At Mumbai Police Station To Record Statement Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks On ‘India’s Got Latent’

Apoorva Mukhija ‘Rebel Kid’ Arrives At Mumbai Police Station To Record Statement Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks...

Navigating the E-Way Bill Generation Landscape

Navigating the E-Way Bill Generation Landscape

Who Was Acharya Satyendra Das? What Was His Role In The Ram Mandir Movement?

Who Was Acharya Satyendra Das? What Was His Role In The Ram Mandir Movement?

New Income Tax Bill To Come Into Effect From April 1, 2025; Here Are The Key Highlights That You Must Know

New Income Tax Bill To Come Into Effect From April 1, 2025; Here Are The...

Hexaware Technologies IPO Opens Today; Check Status, GMP And How To Apply

Hexaware Technologies IPO Opens Today; Check Status, GMP And How To Apply

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

I Only Have Bad Memories, Says Jesse Eisenberg While Recalling SNL Hosting Days- Here’s Why He Said It!

I Only Have Bad Memories, Says Jesse Eisenberg While Recalling SNL Hosting Days- Here’s Why

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox