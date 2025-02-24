Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Delhi Court To Decide On Amanatullah Khan’s Pre-Arrest Bail Plea On Feb 25

Delhi Court To Decide On Amanatullah Khan’s Pre-Arrest Bail Plea On Feb 25

A Delhi court is set to deliver its decision on the anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on February 25.

Delhi Court To Decide On Amanatullah Khan’s Pre-Arrest Bail Plea On Feb 25


A Delhi court is set to deliver its decision on the anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on February 25.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khan has been booked in connection with a recent attack on a Delhi Police team in Jamia Nagar, New Delhi. Special Judge Jitendra Singh, who had initially granted protection from arrest to Khan until February 25, extended the protection for an additional day.

The judge scheduled the matter for further hearing, where both the prosecution and defense will present their arguments. Delhi Police had sought Khan’s custody to interrogate him and determine whether he was present at the scene of the alleged attack. To support their case, the police submitted CCTV footage and witness statements.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The judge stated that he needed clarification on certain aspects before passing a ruling.

“Time is required for going through the CCTV footage, which has been produced by the investigating officer, to understand the nature and gravity of the accusation. The case will be listed for clarification and order on February 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the prosecution is directed to file a list of pending cases along with their status against the applicant. The interim order will continue until the next hearing,” the judge remarked.

The FIR against Khan, filed by Delhi Police on February 10, alleges that he led a mob and helped a proclaimed offender, who was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case, escape from police custody. The incident reportedly occurred when the Delhi Police Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan.

On February 13, the court made a “prima facie” observation that the allegation of Khan facilitating the escape of the accused did not appear to hold much weight.

This was due to the fact that the accused, Shabaz Khan, was already on anticipatory bail from a previous case since July 2018, in which police had also sought to arrest him.

Read More: Plea On Open Defecation At Mahakumbh’: NGT Asks Petitioner For Supporting Evidence

Filed under

Amanatullah Khan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine