Delhi Court To Decide On Amanatullah Khan’s Pre-Arrest Bail Plea On Feb 25

A Delhi court is set to deliver its decision on the anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on February 25.

Khan has been booked in connection with a recent attack on a Delhi Police team in Jamia Nagar, New Delhi. Special Judge Jitendra Singh, who had initially granted protection from arrest to Khan until February 25, extended the protection for an additional day.

The judge scheduled the matter for further hearing, where both the prosecution and defense will present their arguments. Delhi Police had sought Khan’s custody to interrogate him and determine whether he was present at the scene of the alleged attack. To support their case, the police submitted CCTV footage and witness statements.

The judge stated that he needed clarification on certain aspects before passing a ruling.

“Time is required for going through the CCTV footage, which has been produced by the investigating officer, to understand the nature and gravity of the accusation. The case will be listed for clarification and order on February 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the prosecution is directed to file a list of pending cases along with their status against the applicant. The interim order will continue until the next hearing,” the judge remarked.

The FIR against Khan, filed by Delhi Police on February 10, alleges that he led a mob and helped a proclaimed offender, who was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case, escape from police custody. The incident reportedly occurred when the Delhi Police Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan.

On February 13, the court made a “prima facie” observation that the allegation of Khan facilitating the escape of the accused did not appear to hold much weight.

This was due to the fact that the accused, Shabaz Khan, was already on anticipatory bail from a previous case since July 2018, in which police had also sought to arrest him.

