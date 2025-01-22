Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Plea Against Bansuri Swaraj On Feb 1

A Delhi court is set to hear arguments on February 1 regarding whether to take cognizance of a defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal scheduled the matter for further proceedings after noting that Jain had submitted the relevant documents related to the complaint to Swaraj. “Certain documents have been filed on behalf of the complainant.

A copy has been provided to counsel for the proposed accused no.1… Put up for further arguments on the point of cognisance on February 1, 2025,” the judge stated.

In his complaint, Jain accused Swaraj of making defamatory remarks against him during a news channel interview on October 5, 2023, which was viewed by millions. Jain claimed that Swaraj made “false claims” about the recovery of Rs 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins from his residence.

He alleged that these statements were made to damage his reputation, falsely portraying him as “corrupt and fraud” for political gain.

