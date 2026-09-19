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Home > India News > Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?

Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?

Delhi-based creator dresses as a woman and rides a scooty at night, recording staring, following and unsettling encounters during a two-hour social experiment.

Delhi creator dresses as woman to test night safety on scooty (Image: X)
Delhi creator dresses as woman to test night safety on scooty (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 09:55 IST

A Delhi-based creator spent two hours riding a scooty through the city at night after dressing up as a woman, recording what happened during the unusual social experiment. He wore a dress, got his makeup done, covered his head and face with a dupatta and stepped out while filming the experience. The video was later shared on his Instagram page, @bejaintle, showing the reactions he says he faced on the streets.

The experiment quickly moved beyond a quirky social media video as the creator documented repeated attention from men, auto drivers and people in cars. His aim was to show viewers what it could feel like for women travelling alone in Delhi at night. “I will show you how safe girls are in Delhi at night,” he says at the beginning of the video.

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Delhi streets bring repeated attention during the ride

The reactions started soon after he left home. He says men began staring at him while he was riding, including at a petrol pump where he claims the attention continued while he waited for his scooty to be refuelled.

He also describes an encounter with two men who allegedly stopped merely looking at him and started following him, while trying to move closer. Later, another man approached him and began speaking to him as he continued recording his journey through Delhi.

Delhi night ride takes a more unsettling turn

The creator says two auto drivers later began deliberately moving their vehicles in front of him. According to him, one appeared to stop after noticing that his friends were filming. He claims another repeatedly drove towards him before eventually leaving.

Cars also appeared to follow him for part of the ride, adding to his fear. During the Delhi experiment, he eventually said, “This has become very scary. I think we should stop this,” as the situation became increasingly uncomfortable.

Delhi experiment leaves creator shaken after two hours

Looking back at the experience, he said the repeated attention had left him disturbed. “In the last two hours, it has become so disgusting for me,” he said.

“Cycle, bike, auto, car. Everyone has tried to follow me,” he added, describing the different encounters he says he faced on the Delhi roads. The creator said the experience made him realise how difficult travelling alone at night can feel for women.

Delhi video ends with a blunt message on safety

His final conclusion was direct: “It is not safe for girls to go out alone at night. Really, the lives of girls are very difficult.”

What began as a two-hour experiment on Delhi roads ended with the creator saying he had experienced persistent staring, following and unwanted approaches. The video has since framed his night ride as a broader question about how safe women feel while travelling alone through India’s biggest cities after dark.

Also Read: Delhi Car Drags Bike For Long Distance As Sparks Fly Across Road; Watch Viral Video    

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Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?
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Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?

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Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?
Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?
Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?
Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?
Delhi Creator Dressed As Woman And Rode At Night For 2 Hours, What Happened Next?

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