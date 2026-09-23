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Home > India News > Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore

Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore

A silver dealer’s employee was allegedly attacked with an iron rod and robbed of silver worth nearly Rs 1 crore near Delhi’s Jahangirpuri police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the four unidentified suspects.

Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore
Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 10:46 IST

The criminals operating in the national capital are getting more daring day after day, with no qualms about committing such crimes as murder and robbery even in plain sight. And in another case which has shocked the people, an employee working with a silver dealer in Chandni Chowk area was attacked and robbed near the Jahangirpuri police station.

How Did the Crime Take Place?

The crime occurred Tuesday evening while he was returning home after carrying a bag loaded with silver articles from Kucha Mahajani in Chandni Chowk. According to initial information, four unidentified criminals who had two bikes with them intercepted him just near the police station. Without any prior warning, they attacked him on his head with an iron rod, snatched the bag with silver articles and fled the scene.

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Police Begin Investigation

Immediately upon getting the information about the robbery, the police force from Jahangirpuri sprang into action and started questioning the victim to find out the sequence of events leading to the robbery. It has been noted by the police that there was no PCR call when the incident took place. This has complicated the process of verification of the details to a certain extent. In addition to this, the police are trying to determine the actual amount of silver that has been stolen, which is believed to be around Rs 1 crore.

CCTV Camera Footage Scanned for Leads

Several police parties have been deployed for scanning the CCTV camera footage of the scene as well as of the road surrounding the area. The hope is that the visuals from the busy area will help track down the accused and also give some clue about the way they escaped.

Traders Express Concern about the Robbery

The event has created fear among the trading community. The President of the Kucha Mahajani Jewelers Association, Yogesh Singhal, expressed profound agony over the incident and asked the police to arrest the accused as early as possible.

Investigation Underway

Police have assured that a thorough probe is underway and that all leads, including footage and witness statements, are being examined to crack the case swiftly.

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Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore
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Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore
Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore
Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore
Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore
Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore

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