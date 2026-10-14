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Home > India News > Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur

Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur

Two men were shot dead in separate incidents within 24 hours in northeast Delhi. Manish Yadav was killed in Sonia Vihar, while shopkeeper Wasim was shot inside his Gautampuri shop. Police are examining CCTV footage.

(Photo: Unsplash)
(Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 23:39 IST

Two murders within 24 hours have raised fresh concerns over law and order in northeast Delhi, with bike-borne assailants targeting a young man in Sonia Vihar and an electrical shopkeeper in Gautampuri. In both incidents, the attackers fled after opening fire, leaving police searching for the suspects.

Manish Yadav Shot Three Times While Walking Outside His Home

The first incident took place on Tuesday night in the Sonia Vihar police station area, where unidentified assailants shot Manish Yadav three times. According to his family, Manish had stepped outside his house after dinner when two men on a motorcycle approached and opened fire.

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Bullets struck his head and other parts of his body, leaving him critically injured. His family rushed him to a trauma centre in a private vehicle, but doctors declared him dead.

Manish lived with his father, Jai Bhagwan, his wife and their two children. He worked at a CNG pump in Rohini. His family said he had no known enmity with anyone.

Shopkeeper Wasim Killed Inside His Gautampuri Shop

Less than 24 hours later, another shooting was reported in northeast Delhi. On Wednesday around 8:30 pm, two motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead Wasim, an electrical equipment shopkeeper in Gautampuri.

Wasim was sitting inside his shop when the attackers arrived, opened fire and escaped. He lived in Seelampur with his family, including his wife and two children.

The two killings, carried out in separate incidents, have brought renewed attention to the area’s security arrangements.

CCTV Footage Examined as Police Probe Possible Rivalry

Police have registered murder cases in both incidents and are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers and establish how the shootings were carried out. A possible personal rivalry is suspected in the two cases, although the motive has not been confirmed. Police have not established any connection between the murders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Alwal, Northeast District, said investigators were examining the available evidence as they worked to identify those responsible.

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Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur
Tags: Delhi crime newsDelhi murder caseDelhi NewsGautampuri Newshome-hero-pos-1Manish Yadav MurderNortheast Delhi NewsSeelampur NewsSonia Vihar MurderSonia Vihar News

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Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur
Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur
Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur
Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur
Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur

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