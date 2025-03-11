Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  Delhi-Dehradun Highway: First Phase Completed, Inauguration Expected Soon

The first phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway has been completed, according to sources from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the highway could be inaugurated anytime this month. No official date for the completion has been announced, but the project is expected to bring significant benefits to commuters.

The first phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway has been completed, according to sources from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the highway could be inaugurated anytime this month. No official date for the completion has been announced, but the project is expected to bring significant benefits to commuters.

Once the highway becomes functional, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be greatly reduced. From Akshardham Temple to Baghpat, which is approximately 32 kilometers and usually takes more than an hour, will now be covered in just 25 to 30 minutes. This would greatly benefit the people traveling from Delhi to Baghpat and people from surrounding areas like Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, as it would enhance the flow of traffic and movement.

Two stages of construction with elevated highway

The work on the highway has been segregated into two different phases. First, from the Akshardham to crematorium Geeta Colony, has been constructed ground level, but the second from the cremation ground to PTS near Wazirabad highway is elevated one. A part of the road from PTS near the UP Border is also under elevated construction; hence, proper traffic movement. The speed limit on the elevated sections has been set at 100 km/h for light vehicles and 80 km/h for heavy vehicles. In addition, soundproof barriers have been installed to minimize noise for residents living nearby.

Reducing Travel Time to Dehradun

With full completion, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will bring down the six-hour journey time between Delhi and Dehradun to just two hours. This 212 km expressway will link Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, Mandola in Khekra, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, and finally reach Dehradun. The expressway will be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as well, making interstate connectivity easier.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced that the expressway would soon become operational. At a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the project is expected to boost economic growth by facilitating smoother and faster transportation across these important regions.

