“Delhi Deserves Better, We Are Starting from Scratch”: CM Rekha Gupta | NewsX Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared her bold and transformative vision for the capital. Speaking to Uday Pratap Singh, the CM outlined her government’s top priorities, strategies for key challenges, and her commitment to rebuilding Delhi from the ground up. With just 60 days in office, she already has her eye firmly on the future, revealing that her administration is not just managing crises but also laying the foundation for a new, revitalized Delhi.

100 Days, 100 Challenges: The Beginning of a New Chapter

Rekha Gupta acknowledged the uphill battle her administration faces: “When you’ve just begun, it’s like starting from zero. You have to think differently, work harder,” she said. Emphasizing that her first 100 days are focused on restoring basic infrastructure, she noted that Delhi’s immediate concerns are seasonal but severe — water shortages in summer, waterlogging during rains, and persistent power supply issues.

“Right now, our teams are addressing urgent matters like water supply, electricity, and monsoon preparedness. We’ve identified critical waterlogging points and are working day and night to ensure people face less disruption this year,” she added.

₹1 Lakh Crore Budget: A Vision for Inclusive Development

A major highlight of the interview was her government’s historic ₹1 lakh crore budget, the largest ever for Delhi. CM Gupta was quick to point out that this budget isn’t just a financial document — it’s a reflection of her administration’s vision.

“This budget includes everyone — from women to the elderly, from students to entrepreneurs. We’re investing in air pollution control, education, health, Yamuna cleaning, and infrastructure. The next five years will change Delhi’s image completely,” she said confidently.

She stressed the government’s focus on inclusive development, mentioning plans to modernize hospitals, improve public schools, and expand welfare initiatives for marginalized groups.

The Yamuna, Pollution & Environment: A Mission to Reclaim Delhi’s Soul

Rekha Gupta was visibly emotional when discussing the state of the Yamuna river. “We revere it as a mother. But past governments had over a decade and thousands of crores, and they failed. We are acting with intent and urgency.”

The plan includes tackling major drains, installing and upgrading sewage treatment plants (STPs), and treating industrial outfalls. She assured NewsX that strict deadlines are being enforced.

On pollution, she made it clear that her government isn’t waiting for Diwali to react. “Pollution is a year-round issue. Previous governments only made hollow promises. We’re focusing on vehicle emissions, dust control, and public transport reform,” she said.

One of the marquee initiatives is the launch of DEVI – Delhi EV Interconnector, a fleet of 330 electric buses debuting on April 22 (Earth Day). “This is the first step — eventually, every public bus in Delhi will be electric,” she announced.

Cracking Down on Water Mafia, Monitoring Infrastructure

Water scarcity and tanker mafias have long plagued Delhi, especially during summer. CM Gupta confirmed that technology is now being used to ensure transparency and accountability.

“All tankers are now GPS-equipped and monitored via a central command center. From April 20, Delhi will see branded water tankers with flow meters. No more missing tankers, no more excuses,” she said.

She also addressed the city’s perennial waterlogging issue. Key points have been identified, and MLAs and ministers are overseeing work directly. “People should be able to enjoy the rain this year — not fear it,” she said.

When asked about broader infrastructure goals, she laid out a clear roadmap: “Flyovers, footpaths, pipelines, drains, classrooms, and hospitals — these are our building blocks. This year is about strong groundwork.”

Women’s Safety, Education Reforms & Law Enforcement

As Delhi’s first woman CM in decades, Rekha Gupta is particularly invested in women’s safety. “We’ve allocated funds for more women PCR vans, emergency centers, and lighting in dark zones. We’re also conducting an audit of all CCTV cameras to ensure they work and are monitored 24/7,” she said.

On education, she offered sharp criticism of the previous administration’s approach. “They celebrated inflated pass percentages while quietly failing thousands of students in Class 9 to preserve numbers. That’s not reform, that’s fraud,” she said.

Her government plans to align closely with the National Education Policy (NEP), focusing on foundational learning and actual academic outcomes. “Children deserve to learn math and science — not just participate in promotional activities,” she emphasized.

Law, Order & Illegal Immigration: No Room for Complacency

Rekha Gupta also touched on a sensitive issue — illegal immigration. “We’ve taken swift action. In the last two months alone, we’ve arrested individuals aiding illegal immigrants. Delhi’s resources belong to Delhiites. No one will be allowed to misuse our system,” she stated firmly.

This hardline stance was accompanied by assurances that security, surveillance, and public order remain top priorities. Her government is coordinating closely with central agencies to ensure that Delhi remains safe and lawful.

Healthcare & Central Schemes: Double Engine in Motion

One of the early steps of the new government was the swift rollout of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “The day we took the oath, we passed it in the first cabinet meeting. Today, over 16 lakh people in Delhi have received health cards and are benefiting from the scheme,” she revealed.

This integration of central schemes into Delhi’s administrative framework represents a “double-engine” synergy, which she believes will accelerate development outcomes.

Transparency and Accountability: More to Come

CM Gupta closed the interview with a promise of transparency. She confirmed that the CAG reports tabled in the first budget session are just the beginning. “There is a lot that needs to come out. We are committed to accountability, no matter how uncomfortable it is for some,” she said.

With a strong focus on delivery, infrastructure, accountability, and people-centric policies, CM Rekha Gupta is setting a new tone for governance in Delhi — one that combines ambition with realism and emotion with execution.

As the interview ended, one thing became clear: Rekha Gupta’s Delhi is not just about repairing a broken system — it’s about building something better from scratch.

