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Home > India News > Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

Delhi liquor shops will remain closed on October 9 and 10 as security is tightened ahead of a proposed October 10 Jantar Mantar protest. Over 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed.

No liquor in Delhi on October 9-10 amid CJP protest
No liquor in Delhi on October 9-10 amid CJP protest

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 23:18 IST

Delhi is heading into a high-security weekend, and the first unusual sign will be visible at liquor shops across the capital. All licensed liquor outlets in Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10 as authorities prepare for a planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. The Delhi government has described the two-day closure as a preventive step to maintain “public order”. The decision comes amid protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a proposed “Delhi Chalo” demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Why Delhi Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed For Two Days

According to an order issued by the Delhi Excise Department, all retail liquor vends operating under specified licence categories will remain completely shut on October 9 and 10. The order said the decision was taken in view of the “prevailing situation” and inputs received from the Delhi Police. It described the closure as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order. The move comes just a day before the proposed October 10 protest, putting Delhi under tighter security arrangements.

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20,000+ Security Personnel Deployed Across Delhi

The security build-up has been significant. More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the capital, according to a senior officer cited by PTI. Hindustan Times reported that around 11,000 additional Central Armed Police Forces personnel were being deployed, taking the total central-force presence to around 26,000.

Authorities are also monitoring possible routes through which protesters could enter Delhi, including the eastern and Shahdara borders with Uttar Pradesh and routes from the Rajasthan side.

Jantar Mantar Protest Has No Permission

Despite the planned gathering, Delhi Police has said that no permission has been granted for a protest at Jantar Mantar. Police have appealed to people to stay away from unauthorised gatherings. Officers have also been directed to monitor buses heading towards central Delhi and keep watch on potential protest mobilisation.

CJP Protest Adds To Ongoing Political Tension

The proposed “Delhi Chalo” protest is part of wider demonstrations over allegations surrounding the electoral process and demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

With the protest call approaching, authorities have increased surveillance, barricading and preventive measures across the capital. The two-day liquor-shop closure is now another visible part of the security preparations for October 9 and 10.

Also Read: He Went For An Evening Walk, Never Returned: Speeding Bolero Crushed Him, Then Hit 2 Men Chasing It, Driver Fled

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Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar
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Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

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Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Dry Day: Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Oct 9 And 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

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