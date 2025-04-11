Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  Delhi Dust Storm Disrupts 15 Flights, IMD Issues Red Alert For Rain And Thunderstorm

Delhi Dust Storm Disrupts 15 Flights, IMD Issues Red Alert For Rain And Thunderstorm

Strong dust storm hits Delhi, forcing 15 flights to divert; IMD issues red alert for rain, hailstorm, and gusty winds up to 80 km/h. Residents advised to stay indoors.

A powerful dust storm hit Delhi and surrounding areas on Friday evening, leading to the diversion of over 15 flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the region.

According to reports, a thick layer of clouds covered the skies as strong winds stirred up dust across the National Capital Region (NCR). The weather office forecasted rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the national capital over the next few hours. The red alert issued by IMD remains active until 9 PM.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that adverse weather has impacted flight operations. “Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for latest updates,” said DIAL in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Low visibility and heavy dust forced multiple flights to be diverted. IndiGo Airlines also alerted passengers, stating that both Delhi and Jaipur were affected by the storm, causing delays in takeoffs and landings due to air traffic congestion.

The IMD warned of moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds over Delhi, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and adjoining areas. Officials also forecast wind speeds between 40 to 60 km/h, with isolated spots possibly experiencing gusts up to 80 km/h.

In several parts of Delhi, including Mandi House and Delhi Gate, tree branches were uprooted by the storm, damaging vehicles and blocking roads. Visuals from the city showed roads and buildings partially covered in dust and debris, causing major inconvenience to commuters.

The storm marked the second consecutive day of bad weather, following Thursday’s light drizzle and cloudy skies which had brought temporary relief from the prevailing heatwave.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid open areas as hailstorms and strong winds could lead to injuries and damage to property, crops, and livestock. The IMD also warned that vulnerable structures might suffer damage during this period.

