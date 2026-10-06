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Home > India News > Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors

Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors

Delhi-NCR earthquake tremors quickly turned into a meme fest on X as social media users responded with hilarious memes, film scenes and funny reactions.

Delhi Earthquake Shocks Residents, Entertains X.
Delhi Earthquake Shocks Residents, Entertains X.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 23:45 IST

An earthquake in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli sent tremors across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night, briefly startling residents and quickly becoming a trending topic on social media. As people took to X to share their experiences, many users turned the sudden tremors into an opportunity for humour, flooding the platform with hilarious memes.

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhandi

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 10:23 pm, with its epicentre located in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The quake was recorded at a depth of 13 kilometres. The tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi-NCR, with residents reporting brief shaking. However, there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties following the earthquake.

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Delhi-NCR Residents Shared Memes

Shortly after the tremors were felt, social media users began posting their reactions on X. While some users shared updates about feeling the earthquake, others quickly turned the situation into a meme fest. From popular film scenes and television serial moments to funny reaction clips, users used familiar pop-culture references to capture the surprise and confusion caused by the sudden shaking.

‘Earthquake Memes’ Flood Social Media

As discussions around the earthquake picked up, memes began spreading rapidly across social media. Some users joked about the way people reacted to the tremors, while others shared humorous takes on the sudden disruption to their evening. The meme wave reflected a familiar social media trend where users respond to major or unusual events with humour soon after the incident.

Social Media Turns Tremors Into Laughter

Although the earthquake briefly caused concern among residents, the absence of immediate reports of casualties or significant damage allowed the conversation online to take a lighter turn. Here are some of the hilarious Delhi earthquake memes that users shared on X following the tremors.

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Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors
Tags: Delhi earthquakeDelhi earthquake memesDelhi earthquake reactionsDelhi NCR Earthquakeearthquake memesfunny earthquake memeshilarious earthquake memeshome-hero-pos-2

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Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors

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Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors
Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors
Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors
Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors
Delhi Earthquake Triggers Meme Fest; Social Media Floods With Laughter After Tremors

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