Delhi Election 2025: Are The Assembly Elections As Smoothly Carried As Authorities Claim?

Voting in parts of Delhi began smoothly, but as polling progressed, reports of alleged irregularities, bogus voting, and mismanagement started emerging. Despite this, police authorities assured that complaints were either resolved or under investigation.

Two Men Detained for Alleged Fake Voting Attempt

In south Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar, two men, identified as Sumit (22) and Anuj (24), were caught attempting bogus voting. According to police, the suspects were heading to Savodaya Vidyalaya in the Andrews Ganj area with fake voter slips when they were apprehended. “Two people were going to Savodaya Vidyalaya in Andrews Ganj area of Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency of Delhi to cast fake votes with slips when they were caught. Both are being interrogated,” said a Delhi Police officer.

BJP Supporters Accuse Veiled Women of Bogus Voting

Around noon, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters assembled outside a polling station in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, alleging that veiled women were engaging in fraudulent voting. However, police swiftly intervened and dispersed the crowd within half an hour, stating that the accusations were unfounded. “The situation is under control now and the arrangements are fine,” a second police officer said.

AAP Alleges BJP Attempted Voter Influence in Jangpura

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of attempting to influence voters in Jangpura by offering cash near a polling booth. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia shared a video showing a house where he alleged that the BJP candidate was openly bringing voters to distribute money. “Why is the Election Commission not raiding this house?” Sisodia, who is AAP’s candidate from Jangpura, said on X.

Following protests by both BJP and AAP workers, police confirmed that they were investigating the claims after clearing the area.

Saurabh Bhardwaj Accuses Police of Voter Suppression

AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj accused police of erecting barricades around polling stations to prevent voter access and creating traffic congestion in AAP strongholds to demotivate voters. He confronted a police officer in Chirag Delhi over the issue and later posted a video of a woman being asked to walk to a polling station after exiting an auto-rickshaw.

“Delhi police has barricaded the whole area of Chirag Delhi and are not letting citizens vote. Have informed RO [returning officer] also. They have intentionally put barricades around her polling station and are not allowing people. Police are manufacturing traffic jams to demotivate people to vote. It was never done in the past. Only being done in the strongholds of AAP,” Bhardwaj posted on X.

Police Defend Restrictions, Ensure Investigation

Deputy police commissioner Ankit Chauhan responded to the accusations, clarifying that there are exceptions for elderly voters and those unable to walk. “For them, bringing their cars inside [polling booths] is allowed. This rule is being implemented everywhere. We will investigate the places where he [Bhardwaj] is raising concerns about.”

As voting continued, authorities sought to maintain order while addressing concerns raised by political parties. The Election Commission is expected to review the incidents to ensure fair polling across Delhi.