Delhi Election 2025: DY Chandrachud Casts His Vote, Comments On Oppositions Doubt About EVM, Watch

Former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, exercised his democratic right by casting his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections today. Sharing his thoughts on the significance of voting, Justice Chandrachud emphasized the strength of India’s democracy and the importance of citizen participation.

“Our democracy is very mature, and people are aware of their responsibilities. They know which way to cast their vote. This is all part of electoral politics, which must be taken in stride in our country,” said Justice Chandrachud after casting his vote.

#WATCH | After casting his vote for #DelhiAssemblyElection2025, former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud says, " I think our democracy is extraordinarily mature and people are cognizant of their responsibilities. They know which way to cast their vote… The Supreme Court… https://t.co/GkpCVMPgSY pic.twitter.com/cpy1I0HW3B
— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

On Opposition’s Doubts About EVMs

When asked about the opposition’s concerns regarding the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Justice Chandrachud refrained from engaging in political controversy but firmly upheld the judiciary’s stance on the matter.

“This is not the day to discuss such issues. The Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld the validity of our EVMs. The Supreme Court is the last voice in the constitutional space, and our judiciary has affirmed the validity of EVMs. We must accept it,” he stated.

Message to Young Voters

Justice Chandrachud had a special message for first-time voters and urged them to recognize the privilege and responsibility that comes with casting a vote.

“My message to young voters is to exercise their franchise. It’s an extraordinary event in the life of every citizen. Ours is one of the few constitutions that granted the right to vote at its very birth to all citizens who attained voting age. We must not take this right for granted. It is an important responsibility that we must fulfill with due deliberation and conscience,” he advised.

As Delhi witnesses another chapter of its electoral process, Justice Chandrachud’s message serves as a reminder of the essential role each citizen plays in shaping the future of democracy.

