Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Election 2025: DY Chandrachud Casts His Vote, Comments On Oppositions Doubt About EVM, Watch


Former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, exercised his democratic right by casting his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections today. Sharing his thoughts on the significance of voting, Justice Chandrachud emphasized the strength of India’s democracy and the importance of citizen participation.

“Our democracy is very mature, and people are aware of their responsibilities. They know which way to cast their vote. This is all part of electoral politics, which must be taken in stride in our country,” said Justice Chandrachud after casting his vote.

On Opposition’s Doubts About EVMs

When asked about the opposition’s concerns regarding the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Justice Chandrachud refrained from engaging in political controversy but firmly upheld the judiciary’s stance on the matter.

“This is not the day to discuss such issues. The Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld the validity of our EVMs. The Supreme Court is the last voice in the constitutional space, and our judiciary has affirmed the validity of EVMs. We must accept it,” he stated.

Message to Young Voters

Justice Chandrachud had a special message for first-time voters and urged them to recognize the privilege and responsibility that comes with casting a vote.

“My message to young voters is to exercise their franchise. It’s an extraordinary event in the life of every citizen. Ours is one of the few constitutions that granted the right to vote at its very birth to all citizens who attained voting age. We must not take this right for granted. It is an important responsibility that we must fulfill with due deliberation and conscience,” he advised.

As Delhi witnesses another chapter of its electoral process, Justice Chandrachud’s message serves as a reminder of the essential role each citizen plays in shaping the future of democracy.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Leader Virendra Sachdeva Urges Citizens To Vote for Change

 

Delhi Elections 2025 DY Chandrachud Casts His Vote EVM Scam

