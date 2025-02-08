Delhi Election 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Key AAP Leaders Who Won & Lost

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections have reached a decisive stage, with AAP and BJP locked in a fierce battle for control. AAP, under Arvind Kejriwal, aims for a fourth term, while BJP is determined to reclaim power.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections have emerged as a defining moment in the political landscape of the Indian capital. As the battle for all 70 seats of the Delhi Legislative Assembly unfolds, the results are set to determine the future of governance in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), currently in power, was aiming for a fourth consecutive term under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up a fierce challenge, making the contest highly competitive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With the counting of votes now concluded, the political future of Delhi is on the verge of being reshaped. The final tally will decide whether AAP retains control of the city or if the opposition has managed to make significant inroads. The results will have a lasting impact on key issues, including governance, public services, and overall administrative direction.

Close Contest Between AAP and BJP

AAP contested all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, facing stiff competition from the BJP. While some of AAP’s key leaders have secured victories in their respective constituencies, others have found themselves trailing behind as the vote count fluctuated. With each passing round of counting, the dynamics of the race kept shifting, adding to the intense political drama.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The BJP’s strong performance has raised questions about whether AAP can continue its dominance or if the opposition will reclaim control of the capital. The final outcome is expected to play a crucial role in shaping Delhi’s governance for the next five years.

AAP’s Leading and Winning Candidates in Delhi Elections 2025

As per the latest results, AAP has managed to secure victories in multiple key constituencies. Below is a list of candidates who have won or are leading in their respective seats:

Sultanpur Majra (10) – Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (Won) – 58,767 votes Chandni Chowk (20) – Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Won) – 38,993 votes Ballimaran (22) – Imran Hussain (Won) – 57,004 votes Tilak Nagar (29) – Jarnail Singh (Won) – 52,134 votes Delhi Cantt (38) – Virender Singh Kadian (Won) – 22,191 votes Tughlakabad (52) – Sahi Ram (Won) – 62,155 votes Kondli (56) – Kuldeep Kumar (Won) – 61,792 votes Babarpur (67) – Gopal Rai (Won) – 76,192 votes Burari (2) – Sanjeev Jha (Leading) – 57,452 votes Kirari (9) – Anil Jha (Leading) – 103,909 votes Sadar Bazar (19) – Som Dutt (Leading) – 53,630 votes Matia Mahal (21) – Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (Leading) – 58,120 votes Karol Bagh (23) – Vishesh Ravi (Leading) – 50,818 votes Patel Nagar (24) – Pravesh Ratn (Leading) – 57,512 votes Deoli (47) – Prem Chauhan (Leading) – 78,514 votes Ambedkar Nagar (48) – Dr. Ajay Dutt (Leading) – 46,122 votes Kalkaji (51) – Atishi (Leading) – 52,058 votes Badarpur (53) – Ram Singh Netaji (Leading) – 83,866 votes Okhla (54) – Amanatullah Khan (Leading) – 50,931 votes Seemapuri (63) – Veer Singh Dhingan (Leading) – 52,799 votes Seelampur (65) – Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (Leading) – 67,131 votes Gokalpur (68) – Surendra Kumar (Leading) – 66,367 votes

Key AAP Leaders Who Lost in Delhi Elections 2025

Manish Sisodia (Jangpura) – Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat, expressing hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people. Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi) – AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP’s Parvesh Verma. Saurabh Bharadwaj (Greater Kailash) – Defeated by BJP’s Shikha Roy. Bandana Kumari (Shalimar Bagh) – Lost to BJP’s Rekha Gupta. Avadh Ojha (Patparganj) – Lost to BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi. A. Dhanwati Chandela (Rajouri Garden) – Defeated by BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Mohinder Goyal (Rithala) – Lost to BJP’s Kulwant Rana. Preeti Jitender Tomar (Tri Nagar) – Defeated by BJP’s Tilak Ram Gupta. Shivcharan Goel (Moti Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Harish Khurana. Surinder Kumar Setia (Hari Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Shyam Sharma. Durgesh Pathak (Rajinder Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Umang Bajaj. Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) – Lost to BJP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar. Ramesh Pahelwan (Kasturba Nagar) – Defeated by BJP’s Neeraj Basoya. Dinesh Mohaniya (Sangam Vihar) – Lost to BJP’s Chandan Kumar Choudhary. B B Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Abhay Verma. Naveen Chaudhary (Gandhi Nagar) – Defeated by BJP’s Arvinder Singh Lovely. Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Jitender Mahajan. Adeel Ahmad Khan (Mustafabad) – Defeated by BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht. Manoj Kumar Tyagi (Karawal Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Kapil Mishra. Mukesh Kumar Goel (Adarsh Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Raj Kumar Bhatia. Raghuvinder Shokeen (Nangloi Jat) – Defeated by BJP’s Manoj Kumar Shokeen. Dharam Rakshak alias Rakesh Jatav (Mangol Puri) – Lost to BJP’s Raj Kumar Chauhan. Sharad Kumar (Narela) – Defeated by BJP’s Raj Karan Khatri. Surinder Pal Singh (Timarpur) – Lost to BJP’s Surya Prakash Khatri. Satyendar Jain (Shakur Basti) – Lost to BJP’s Karnail Singh. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Model Town) – Defeated by BJP’s Ashok Goel. Pardeep Mittal (Rohini) – Lost to BJP’s Vijender Gupta. Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur) – Defeated by BJP’s Poonam Sharma. Rakhi Birla (Madipur) – Lost to BJP’s Kailash Gangwal. Tarun Kumar (Najafgarh) – Lost to BJP’s Neelam Pahalwan. Joginder Solanki (Palam) – Defeated by BJP’s Kuldeep Solanki. Somnath Bharti (Malviya Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Satish Upadhyay. Pramila Tokas (Malviya Nagar) – Defeated by BJP’s Anil Kumar Sharma. Mahender Chaudhary (Mehrauli) – Lost to BJP’s Gajender Singh Yadav. Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri) – Defeated by BJP’s Ravi Kant. Deepak Singhal (Vishwas Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma. Vikas Bagga CA (Krishna Nagar) – Lost to BJP’s Dr. Anil Goyal. Gaurav Sharma (Ghonda) – Defeated by BJP’s Ajay Mahawar. Surender Bhardwaj (Bijwasan) – Lost to BJP’s Kailash Gahlot.

Impact on Delhi’s Future

With AAP and BJP engaged in a tight contest, the final results will determine the governance model for Delhi in the coming years. The key challenges ahead include improving public services, tackling infrastructure issues, and enhancing administrative efficiency. The outcome will also shape the political narrative leading up to the next general elections.

As Delhi awaits the official declaration of results, the political landscape of the capital is poised for a significant transformation. Whether AAP continues its reign or BJP manages to make a comeback, the 2025 Delhi Elections will leave a lasting imprint on the city’s future.

ALSO READ: These 10 Delhi Seats have the Highest Victory Margin: Delhi Election Results 2025