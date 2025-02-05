Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Election 2025: President Murmu Participates As 1.56 Crore Voters Cast Their Ballots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on Delhi voters to actively participate in the 2025 Assembly elections, urging first-time voters to cast their votes.

President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stones for three major rail projects in Mayurbhanj district to boost connectivity.


As the Delhi Assembly elections unfold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a fervent appeal to the citizens of Delhi, urging them to actively participate in the democratic process. Earlier today, Modi reached out to voters via the social media platform X, emphasizing the importance of exercising their right to vote and contributing to the festival of democracy.

Prime Minister Modi’s message resonated with a sense of urgency and enthusiasm. He wrote, “In today’s Delhi Assembly elections, votes will be cast for all seats. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and make sure to cast their valuable vote.” His call to action was not just directed at the general populace but also carried a special message for first-time voters. Modi extended his best wishes to young voters, encouraging them to experience the significance of their first vote. He added, “I extend my special wishes to all the young friends who are voting for the first time. Remember–first vote, then refreshments!”

The Delhi Assembly elections hold significant political weight, particularly for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has not held power in the national capital for the past 27 years. With 70 Assembly constituencies up for grabs, the outcome of these elections will shape the political landscape of Delhi and determine the future direction of governance in the city. Prime Minister Modi’s active involvement and call for voter participation underscore the importance of this electoral exercise.

Modi’s message has a particularly profound impact on first-time voters, who are stepping into the democratic process for the first time. By urging them to vote before celebrating the occasion with refreshments, Modi highlights the significance of their contribution to the democratic process. The act of voting is not just a civic duty but also a moment of pride and empowerment for these young citizens. Modi‘s appeal on X exemplifies how digital platforms can amplify political messages and engage a broader audience.

As Delhi’s voters head to the polls, Prime Minister Modi’s call to action serves as a reminder of the power and responsibility that comes with voting. His message not only encourages active participation but also fosters a sense of community and shared purpose in the democratic process. With the eyes of the nation on the Delhi Assembly elections, the outcome will be a reflection of the collective will of its citizens.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi To Take Holy Dip At Prayagraj Amid High Security On Delhi Election Day

Delhi Election 2025 President Murmu

