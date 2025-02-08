Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Delhi Election 2025 Results: Did Every AAP Leader Who Went To Jail End Up Losing?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has delivered a decisive blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, with several of AAP’s top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, suffering major defeats.

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Did Every AAP Leader Who Went To Jail End Up Losing?


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a resounding victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, dealing a crushing blow to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The election results have not only marked AAP’s decline but have also underscored the defeats of its key leaders, including Kejriwal himself. The Congress, meanwhile, has continued its downward trajectory, failing to win a single seat in the 70-member assembly.

Here Are 5 Jailed AAP Leaders Who Contested The Delhi Election

1. Arvind Kejriwal – Lost New Delhi Seat

  • Lost to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by 3,182 votes.
  • The AAP leader received 42.18 per cent of the votes while Parvesh Singh got 48.82 per cent of the votes.
  • Once an anti-corruption crusader, his defeat marks a major setback for AAP.
  • Arrested in July 2024 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam.
  • Remained in Tihar Jail as the elections took place.

2. Manish Sisodia – Lost in Jangpura

  • Defeated by BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah.
  • Sisodia lost the Jungpura seat from BJP candidate with a margin of almost 675 votes. 
  • A key AAP leader who played a crucial role in the governance model.
  • Arrested by the CBI in an alleged corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy.
  • Spent over 17 months in jail before being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

3. Satyendar Jain – Lost in Shakur Basti

  • Lost to BJP’s Karnail Singh.
  • Satyendra Jain witnessed a defeat by almost 20,000 votes by Karnail
  • Former Delhi Health Minister arrested in a Rs 4.8 crore money laundering case.
  • ED’s case against him was based on a 2017 CBI FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • His legal troubles had already weakened AAP’s credibility before the elections.

4. Somnath Bharti – Lost in Malviya Nagar

  • Lost to BJP’s Satish Upadhyay.
  • Somnath Bharti lost the Malviya Nagar seat by almost 2100 votes.
  • Sentenced to two years in jail for assaulting AIIMS security staff in a 2016 case.
  • Convicted under IPC sections related to rioting and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

5. Amanatullah Khan – Won in Okhla

  • Defeated BJP’s Manish Chaudhary.
  • Despite being arrested in a money laundering case linked to illegal recruitments in the Delhi Waqf Board, he retained his seat.
  • ED alleged he used Rs 36 crore in proceeds of crime to purchase properties.
  • His stronghold in Okhla helped him withstand the BJP wave.

AAP’s Troubling Political Future

The 2025 Delhi Assembly election results paint a bleak picture for AAP, with most of its high-profile leaders, particularly those who faced legal troubles, suffering electoral defeats. Arvind Kejriwal’s loss in New Delhi and the BJP’s landslide victory mark a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape. While Amanatullah Khan’s victory stands as an exception, the broader trend suggests that allegations of corruption and legal battles have severely damaged AAP’s credibility among voters.

