Delhi Exit Poll: P-MARQ Predicts BJP Lead, AAP Trails Behind

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach their final stages, P-MARQ, a well-known polling agency, has released its exit poll predictions. According to the forecast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure between 39 to 49 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win between 21 to 31 seats. On the other hand, Congress is projected to secure between 0 and 1 seat, indicating a dismal performance.

P-MARQ Exit Polls

BJP: 39-49

Congress: 00-01

AAP: 21-31

The exit poll results have stirred political discussions, as all eyes are now on how accurately these predictions will match the final tally once the votes are counted. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed strict regulations regarding the timing of exit poll disclosures. As per these rules, exit poll results cannot be released until after the conclusion of voting, ensuring that no information influences the voters’ decisions during the election process.

