Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Exit Poll: P-MARQ Predicts BJP Lead, AAP Trails Behind

In a surprising turn, Congress, which has struggled in recent elections, is expected to win up to one seat, hinting at a possible revival.

Delhi Exit Poll: P-MARQ Predicts BJP Lead, AAP Trails Behind


As the Delhi Assembly elections approach their final stages, P-MARQ, a well-known polling agency, has released its exit poll predictions. According to the forecast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure between 39 to 49 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win between 21 to 31 seats. On the other hand, Congress is projected to secure between 0 and 1 seat, indicating a dismal performance.

P-MARQ Exit Polls

BJP: 39-49

Congress: 00-01

AAP: 21-31

P-MARQ exit poll for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections predicts a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with an estimated 39-49 seats, signaling a major shift in the capital’s political landscape. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power for the past decade, is projected to secure 21-31 seats, suggesting a possible decline in its dominance. Meanwhile, Congress, which has struggled in Delhi elections in recent years, is expected to win between 0 and 1 seat, hinting at a continued weak presence in the state.

The exit poll results have stirred political discussions, as all eyes are now on how accurately these predictions will match the final tally once the votes are counted. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed strict regulations regarding the timing of exit poll disclosures. As per these rules, exit poll results cannot be released until after the conclusion of voting, ensuring that no information influences the voters’ decisions during the election process.

ALSO READ: Matrize Exit Poll: Tight Contest Predicted In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi Exit Poll 2025

