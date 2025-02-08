Delhi Election Result: 70/70, BJP Leads With 43 Seats, AAP At 26

The early trends in all 70 constituencies of the Delhi Assembly elections are now clear. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 43 seats, putting it in a commanding position to form the next government. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 26 constituencies, while Congress is leading in just one.
The BJP’s strong performance marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, where AAP has been dominant for the past two terms. The Congress continues to struggle, failing to make a major impact in the capital’s electoral race.
As counting progresses, all eyes are on whether AAP can recover ground or if the BJP will maintain its stronghold and secure a decisive victory.
