Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Leaders Dance In Joy After Historic Election Victory

Cheers, dance, and chants filled the air as supporters rejoiced, marking the party’s historic return to power in the capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Leaders Dance In Joy After Historic Election Victory


Following the massive win in Delhi Assembly Election, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with party leaders including MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, celebrated the victory at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. The atmosphere was jubilant as supporters gathered to mark the party’s return to power in the capital after nearly three decades.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is the video:

This victory is seen as a major boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, especially after previous electoral challenges. Analysts believe that the BJP capitalized on a divided opposition and effectively appealed to middle-class voters, particularly after recent tax breaks. BJP To Form Government In Delhi After 27 Years.

After defeating the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10-year rule and gaining 36 seats in the 70-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT-Delhi) after 27 years. Between 1993 and 1998, Delhi last had a BJP-led administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP workers at their party headquarters later in the evening, party’s Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva said. “People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It’s a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi…He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening,” Sachdeva told ANI. Visuals showed BJP workers celebrating outside party’s office in New Delhi as poll trends pojected an apparent win for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which will mark a return of the party to power in the national capital after a span of 27 years.

ALSO READ: The Six Factors That Decided The Delhi Election Result 2025

Filed under

BJP Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly Session

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly...

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

Entertainment

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox