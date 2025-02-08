Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Leaders Dance In Joy After Historic Election Victory

Cheers, dance, and chants filled the air as supporters rejoiced, marking the party’s historic return to power in the capital.

Following the massive win in Delhi Assembly Election, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with party leaders including MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, celebrated the victory at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. The atmosphere was jubilant as supporters gathered to mark the party’s return to power in the capital after nearly three decades.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj and other BJP leaders celebrate the party's victory at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sH8qIJzmk6
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

This victory is seen as a major boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, especially after previous electoral challenges. Analysts believe that the BJP capitalized on a divided opposition and effectively appealed to middle-class voters, particularly after recent tax breaks. BJP To Form Government In Delhi After 27 Years.

After defeating the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10-year rule and gaining 36 seats in the 70-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT-Delhi) after 27 years. Between 1993 and 1998, Delhi last had a BJP-led administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP workers at their party headquarters later in the evening, party’s Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva said. “People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It’s a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi…He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening,” Sachdeva told ANI. Visuals showed BJP workers celebrating outside party’s office in New Delhi as poll trends pojected an apparent win for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which will mark a return of the party to power in the national capital after a span of 27 years.

