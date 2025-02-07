Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi Election Results 2025: Date, Time, and How To Watch the Results Live

For live updates on counting and results, you can also visit the NewsX website or tune into the NewsX channel and our YouTube channel. 

Delhi Election Results 2025: Date, Time, and How To Watch the Results Live


The highly anticipated results of the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections will be declared on February 8, 2025. After a single-phase election held on February 5, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing to announce the fate of the 70-member assembly. The results will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can secure a third consecutive term or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will end its 27-year wait to regain power in Delhi.

Counting Date and Time

The counting of votes will begin at 7:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, and is expected to conclude by 6:00 PM. Early trends will start emerging within half an hour of the counting process, but the final seat-wise winners will be declared throughout the day. Election officials will update the results in real-time, ensuring transparency and accuracy in the process.

Where to Watch and Check Results

The official results can be tracked through the Election Commission’s dedicated portal at [results.eci.gov.in] (http://results.eci.gov.in). For live updates on counting and results, you can also visit the NewsX website or tune into the NewsX channel and our YouTube channel.

Key Constituencies and Candidates to Watch

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections saw 699 candidates contesting for 70 seats, including 603 men and 96 women. Several high-profile constituencies are under close observation:

  • New Delhi Constituency: The battle for this prestigious seat sees Arvind Kejriwal of AAP, the incumbent Chief Minister of Delhi, facing Parvesh Verma of BJP and Sandeep Dikshit from Congress. Kejriwal’s performance in New Delhi is crucial to AAP’s chances of retaining power.
  • Kalkaji Constituency: Delhi CM Atishi (AAP) faces tough competition from Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP and Alka Lamba of Congress. This seat is another major battleground for AAP’s bid to retain its influence in Delhi.
  • Jangpura Constituency: AAP’s Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy CM of Delhi, is contesting against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri. Sisodia’s win here could further solidify AAP’s hold on Delhi.
  • Malviya Nagar Constituency: Somnath Bharti of AAP is facing challenges from the BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar. Bharti, a three-time MLA, is aiming for re-election in this competitive seat.
  • Patparganj Constituency: This traditionally AAP-strong seat is being contested by Awadh Ojha (AAP), with rivals including Ravinder Singh Negi from BJP and Anil Chaudhary of Congress.
  • Babarpur Constituency: AAP’s Gopal Rai, who is seeking a hat-trick of wins, will face BJP’s Anil Kumar Vashisht and Congress’ Mohammad Ishraq Khan.
  • Okhla Constituency: Amanatullah Khan of AAP is looking for a third consecutive term in Okhla, while Manish Chaudhary of BJP, Ariba Khan of Congress, and Shifa Ur Rehman Khan of AIMIM provide stiff competition.

Exit Poll Predictions

Exit polls have promised an easy win for the BJP during the 2025 Delhi elections. According to an NDTV poll of exit polls, BJP is expected to win anything between **45 to 55 seats, and the AAP is expected to lose with significant losses. The Congress party, if the exit polls be believed, is poised to win 0, which once again manifests the party’s struggle in winning Delhi.

Despite these predictions, the contest is still expected to be closely contested, particularly in constituencies like New Delhi and Kalkaji. The counting will reveal whether AAP can hold onto power or if the BJP will succeed in regaining control.

Voter Turnout

Delhi recorded a 60.42% voter turnout for the 2025 elections, with 2.08 lakh first-time voters in the 18-19 age group casting their ballots. The Election Commission set up 13,766 polling stations across the National Capital Territory to facilitate the voting process.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are crucial for both AAP and BJP. AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, aims to secure a third consecutive term, while BJP is hoping to break AAP’s dominance in the city after nearly three decades in opposition. The election results will also indicate the political mood of Delhi, particularly in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continued influence and the challenges faced by Congress.

ALSO READ: Delhi Election 2025: 5 Things That Will Decide Who Will Win

 

Filed under

Delhi Election Results 2025

