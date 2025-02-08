Delhi Election Results 2025: Gopal Rai Wins Babarpur Seat as BJP Set to Form Delhi Government After 26 Years

Gopal Rai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Babarpur assembly seat, has emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Kumar Vashisht by a significant margin of 18,994 votes.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 3 PM on February 8, Rai received 76,192 votes, while Vashisht secured 57,198 votes.

Nine AAP Candidates Secure Assembly Seats

Rai is one of the nine AAP candidates who have won their respective seats in the 2025 elections. The other winning AAP leaders include:

Atishi (Kalkaji)

Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (Sultanpur Majra)

Punardeep Singh (Chandni Chowk)

Imran Hussain (Ballimaran)

Sahi Ram (Tughlakabad)

Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar)

Virender Singh Kadian (Delhi Cantt)

Virender Singh Kadian (Kondli)

BJP Set to Take Over Delhi After 26 Years

The BJP is on course to form the government in Delhi for the first time in over 26 years. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 48 of the 70 assembly seats, while AAP is ahead in 22. The majority mark required to form the government is 36.

As of now, the BJP has officially won eight assembly constituencies. The confirmed winners include:

Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh)

Tilak Ram Gupta (Tri Nagar)

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Rajouri Garden)

Umang Bajaj (Rajinder Nagar)

Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash)

Ravinder Singh Negi (Patparganj)

Arvinder Singh Lovely (Gandhi Nagar)

Chandan Kumar Choudhary (Sangam Vihar)

BJP Supporters Celebrate as Results Pour In

BJP workers and supporters have already begun celebrations outside the party’s office in New Delhi. Supporters were seen bursting firecrackers and dancing as the election trends indicated a sweeping victory for the saffron party.

Arvind Kejriwal Concedes Defeat, Congratulates BJP

AAP chief and outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. In a video message, Kejriwal accepted the results and congratulated the BJP for its victory. He stated:

“We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory, and I hope they will fulfill all the promises for which people have voted them.”

Atishi’s Emotional Response to AAP’s Loss

Atishi, one of AAP’s prominent leaders, became emotional as the party faced defeat. She, however, secured a win in the Kalkaji constituency, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba.

Expressing gratitude to her supporters, Atishi said, “I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team, which worked against ‘baahubal’. We accept the people’s mandate. I have won, but it’s not a time to celebrate but to continue the ‘war’ against the BJP.”

She further added, “I thank party workers who braved BJP’s hooliganism; we will continue our struggle for the people of Delhi and the country.”

Delhi Assembly Election: Voting and Turnout

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was conducted on February 5, 2025. The voter turnout was recorded at 60.54 per cent, reflecting a strong public participation in the democratic process.

As the BJP prepares to take charge of Delhi after nearly three decades, all eyes are now on the party’s leadership to see who will be named as the new Chief Minister of the national capital.