Delhi Election Results 2025: Who Is Harish Khurana? BJP’s Candidate From Motinagar Takes Lead Over AAP MLA Shivcharan Goel In Electoral Debut

Harish Khurana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Moti Nagar, is currently leading against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shivcharan Goel by 7,548 votes, according to early trends in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections

Harish Khurana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Moti Nagar, is currently leading against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Shivcharan Goel by 7,548 votes, according to early trends in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections. This is Khurana’s first electoral battle, and he is making a strong impression with his lead over the incumbent AAP candidate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who is Harish Khurana?

Harish Khurana comes from a prominent political family. He is the son of Madan Lal Khurana, a veteran BJP leader who served as the third Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996. Born and raised in Delhi, Harish completed his schooling at DAV Public School in Sahibabad and later pursued higher education at Ramjas College, Delhi University. His interest in politics started early when he became actively involved with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college days.

In the BJP’s Delhi unit, Khurana has held various organizational roles. He has served as a secretary and was also a spokesperson for the party. Additionally, he was a convenor of the BJP’s public relations cell, strengthening his outreach and communication skills within the political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Political Legacy of Moti Nagar

The Moti Nagar constituency holds special significance for Khurana as it has been closely associated with his family. His father, Madan Lal Khurana, represented the seat for two terms, first in 1993 and then again in 2003. Harish Khurana aims to carry forward his father’s vision and developmental work for the constituency.

Speaking about the current state of Moti Nagar, Khurana has voiced concerns over the decline in infrastructure and civic amenities. He stated that the area, which was once considered an ideal place to live, has been neglected in recent years.

Moti Nagar has been a crucial battleground in Delhi politics. The BJP last won the seat in 2013 when Subhash Sachdeva defeated AAP’s Kuldeep Singh Channa. However, since 2015, the constituency has been under the control of AAP’s Shivcharan Goel. With the early trends showing Khurana in the lead, BJP is hopeful of reclaiming this seat after a decade.

Past Controversies Involving Harish Khurana

While Khurana has had a significant political presence, he has also faced legal challenges. In November 2019, he was summoned by a trial court in Delhi in a defamation case filed by the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The case also named five other BJP leaders, including Hans Raj Hans, Manoj Tiwari, and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma. They were accused of making corruption allegations against Sisodia concerning Delhi government schools. Sisodia claimed that the accusations were aimed at tarnishing his reputation and damaging his credibility. However, in January 2023, the Delhi High Court put a halt to the proceedings against Khurana in the defamation case.

What Lies Ahead?

As vote counting continues, the BJP camp is optimistic about Harish Khurana’s victory in Moti Nagar. If he maintains his lead and wins, it would mark a significant shift in the constituency’s political landscape, bringing the seat back into BJP’s fold. His victory could also symbolize a continuation of his father’s legacy while shaping a new future for Moti Nagar under his leadership.

With the final results yet to be declared, all eyes remain on Moti Nagar as the battle between BJP and AAP unfolds.