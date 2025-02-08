The BJP held Janakpuri for two decades, with Professor Jagdish Mukhi winning the seat five consecutive times from 1993 to 2013. However, in 2015, AAP’s Rajesh Rishi broke BJP’s winning streak and secured back-to-back victories in 2015 and 2020.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on February 5, and the counting of votes is set to take place today, February 8. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are the major contenders in this highly anticipated election.

Janakpuri Constituency: A Key Battle Ground

One of the most closely watched constituencies among Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats is Janakpuri. The seat was previously held by Rajesh Rishi of AAP, who won in 2020 with a margin of 14,917 votes. However, he was denied a party ticket this time, leading to his exit from AAP.

Key Candidates in Janakpuri

With Rajesh Rishi no longer contesting, AAP has nominated Praveen Kumar for the Janakpuri seat. He faces a tough fight against:

Ashish Sood (BJP)

Harbani Kaur (Congress)

The competition is expected to be intense as BJP aims to regain its stronghold, while AAP looks to retain the seat.

AAP Leaders Resign Ahead of Elections

Rajesh Rishi was not the only AAP leader to leave the party. Seven other MLAs also resigned, including:

Bhavna Gaur (Palam)

Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar)

Rohit Kumar Mehraulia (Trilokpuri)

Bhupinder Singh Joon (Bijwasan)

Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli)

Pawan Kumar Sharma (Adarsh Nagar)

Girish Soni (Madipur)

Their departure ahead of the elections added an extra layer of political intrigue to the Delhi Assembly battle.

Janakpuri Constituency: Historical Perspective

Established in 1993, Janakpuri is one of the 70 Assembly segments in Delhi and is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Other assembly segments in this parliamentary zone include:

Madipur

Rajouri Garden

Hari Nagar

Tilak Nagar

Uttam Nagar

Vikaspuri

Dwarka

Matiala

Najafgarh

What to Expect from the Janakpuri Vote Count?

As votes are counted, all eyes will be on whether AAP can hold onto the seat or if BJP will reclaim its former stronghold. With a new candidate from AAP and a former party leader switching sides, Janakpuri remains one of the most high-stakes constituencies in the 2025 Delhi elections.

