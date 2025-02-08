Delhi Election Results: AAP’s Loss Sets Internet On Fire With Memes

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP faced a major setback, securing only 22 seats, while Congress failed to open its account. As the results poured in, social media erupted with a flood of memes mocking AAP and Congress.

In a historic political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP clinched 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, managed to secure 22 seats. The Indian National Congress failed to win any seats in this election.

This major political development has ignited a wave of reactions on social media platforms, particularly on X, where users have unleashed a torrent of memes targeting both AAP and Congress. The internet is abuzz with satirical content, with many netizens mocking Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership and the Congress party’s continued decline.

Here’s how X users reacted after Delhi Election Results:

Mandotary Video During Every Election 😂😂😂#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/uDq3koQFSz — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) February 8, 2025

