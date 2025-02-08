Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Election Results: AAP’s Loss Sets Internet On Fire With Memes

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP faced a major setback, securing only 22 seats, while Congress failed to open its account. As the results poured in, social media erupted with a flood of memes mocking AAP and Congress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Election Results: AAP’s Loss Sets Internet On Fire With Memes


In a historic political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP clinched 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, managed to secure 22 seats. The Indian National Congress failed to win any seats in this election.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This major political development has ignited a wave of reactions on social media platforms, particularly on X, where users have unleashed a torrent of memes targeting both AAP and Congress. The internet is abuzz with satirical content, with many netizens mocking Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership and the Congress party’s continued decline.

Here’s how X users reacted after Delhi Election Results:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes

Filed under

Delhi Election 2025 delhi election 2025 result

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Worth 850 Million Euros, Dominates Global Media With 22.3 Million Articles Yearly

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Worth 850 Million Euros, Dominates Global Media With 22.3 Million Articles Yearly

Three Congress Candidates Who Didn’t Lose Their Deposits In The Delhi Elections

Three Congress Candidates Who Didn’t Lose Their Deposits In The Delhi Elections

Humiliation for Congress in Delhi Elections as 67 Out of 70 Candidates Lose Deposits

Humiliation for Congress in Delhi Elections as 67 Out of 70 Candidates Lose Deposits

Full list Of BJP Winners In Delhi Election Results 2025

Full list Of BJP Winners In Delhi Election Results 2025

Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes

Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes

Entertainment

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox