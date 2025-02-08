Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes

Among them, Iswar Chand of the Bharatrastra Democratic Party received the lowest tally with just four votes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes


Six candidates who contested from the New Delhi constituency in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections secured single-digit votes, highlighting the tough competition and dominance of major political parties in the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among these candidates, Iswar Chand of the Bharatrastra Democratic Party recorded the lowest vote count, securing just four votes. Sangha Nand Bauddh from Bhim Sena, Mukesh Jain from the Rashtrawadi Janlok Party, and Nitya Nand Singh from the Rashtriya Manav Party each managed to get only eight votes. Additionally, independent candidates Haider Ali and Pankaj Sharma received nine votes each.

The elections saw a historic victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is set to form the government in the national capital after 27 years. According to Election Commission data, the BJP secured 48 out of 70 Assembly seats. In one of the most fiercely contested battles, BJP’s Parvesh Verma emerged as the giant-slayer, defeating AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Verma won by a margin of 4,089 votes, securing 30,088 votes against Kejriwal’s 25,999. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit finished third with 4,568 votes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a significant setback in these elections, managing to win only 22 seats. The results mark a drastic shift in Delhi’s political landscape, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance in the city’s governance.

With the BJP’s return to power in Delhi, political analysts suggest that this victory will play a crucial role in shaping the party’s strategies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

ALSO READ: ‘Please Look After Him’: PM Modi Pauses Speech To Care For BJP Worker Amid Delhi Election Victory

Filed under

delhi election 2025 result Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Election Results: AAP’s Loss Sets Internet On Fire With Memes

Delhi Election Results: AAP’s Loss Sets Internet On Fire With Memes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Worth 850 Million Euros, Dominates Global Media With 22.3 Million Articles Yearly

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Worth 850 Million Euros, Dominates Global Media With 22.3 Million Articles Yearly

Three Congress Candidates Who Didn’t Lose Their Deposits In The Delhi Elections

Three Congress Candidates Who Didn’t Lose Their Deposits In The Delhi Elections

Humiliation for Congress in Delhi Elections as 67 Out of 70 Candidates Lose Deposits

Humiliation for Congress in Delhi Elections as 67 Out of 70 Candidates Lose Deposits

Full list Of BJP Winners In Delhi Election Results 2025

Full list Of BJP Winners In Delhi Election Results 2025

Entertainment

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox