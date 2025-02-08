Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes

Among them, Iswar Chand of the Bharatrastra Democratic Party received the lowest tally with just four votes.

Six candidates who contested from the New Delhi constituency in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections secured single-digit votes, highlighting the tough competition and dominance of major political parties in the state.

Among these candidates, Iswar Chand of the Bharatrastra Democratic Party recorded the lowest vote count, securing just four votes. Sangha Nand Bauddh from Bhim Sena, Mukesh Jain from the Rashtrawadi Janlok Party, and Nitya Nand Singh from the Rashtriya Manav Party each managed to get only eight votes. Additionally, independent candidates Haider Ali and Pankaj Sharma received nine votes each.

The elections saw a historic victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is set to form the government in the national capital after 27 years. According to Election Commission data, the BJP secured 48 out of 70 Assembly seats. In one of the most fiercely contested battles, BJP’s Parvesh Verma emerged as the giant-slayer, defeating AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Verma won by a margin of 4,089 votes, securing 30,088 votes against Kejriwal’s 25,999. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit finished third with 4,568 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a significant setback in these elections, managing to win only 22 seats. The results mark a drastic shift in Delhi’s political landscape, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance in the city’s governance.

With the BJP’s return to power in Delhi, political analysts suggest that this victory will play a crucial role in shaping the party’s strategies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

