Delhi Election: This Pollster Predicts Massive Gain For BJP

Delhi Election 2025: As Delhi prepares for the highly anticipated Assembly elections on February 5, political strategist JVC Sreeram has predicted a tight race between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to Sreeram’s projections, AAP is expected to secure 36 seats, while the BJP will follow closely behind with 34 seats. Despite a concerted push, the Congress party seems unlikely to make significant inroads in key constituencies.

Seat Projections and Voter Shares

Sreeram’s analysis suggests that AAP will secure 47.2% of the vote share, while BJP will garner 45.3%. The Congress is predicted to capture just 5.5%, with other parties accounting for 2%. “Congress is fighting hard in a few seats but unable to cross the line,” Sreeram noted in a tweet, adding, “The next 21 days will decide which way things will go.”

The AAP’s dominance in the Delhi Assembly elections has been evident since 2020, when the party clinched a decisive victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats. In stark contrast, the BJP, despite its national presence, only secured 8 seats, struggling to make a dent in AAP’s stronghold. The Congress, which was once a dominant force in Delhi, suffered a crushing defeat, failing to win any seats for the second consecutive election.

Delhi Election 2025: BJP’s Efforts to Dislodge AAP

The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making a concerted effort to unseat Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address two to three rallies in the city, while Home Minister Amit Shah has planned seven rallies, one in each of Delhi’s Lok Sabha constituencies. These efforts underscore the BJP’s strategy to reclaim control of Delhi’s legislative assembly.

The Congress, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, ruled Delhi for 15 years, but the party is now facing significant hurdles in its bid to make a comeback. Its campaign has been hampered by internal divisions, with key allies from the INDIA alliance, such as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), throwing their support behind AAP. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav explained that AAP’s stronger presence in Delhi made it the most viable option for challenging the BJP collectively.

Delhi Election 2025: Fringe Players in the Mix

In addition to the major players, fringe parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also aiming to capture a portion of the vote share. The BSP is contesting all 70 seats, while AIMIM is concentrating on around a dozen Muslim-majority constituencies. Both parties have planned rallies led by their respective leaders, Mayawati and Asaduddin Owaisi, further complicating the electoral landscape.

With the election date set for February 5, the final results will be announced on February 8, making it a crucial moment for Delhi’s political future. The outcome of this race will not only determine the next ruling party but will also have significant implications for the broader political dynamics in the capital.

