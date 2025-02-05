Delhi Elections 2025: 19.95% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

Delhi assembly elections have begun with electorates from the national capital rushing to the voting booths to vote for the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly. As many as 19.95% voter turnout has been reported till 11 am, indicating a smooth flow of electorates exercising their franchise.

The polling is being held in a single phase and 1.56 crore electorates from all 70 constituencies are deciding the fate of candidates with early turnout recorded at 8.10% by 9 AM, according to the Election Commission’s Voter App.

Babarpur in north-east Delhi records 31 percent turnout, while Karol Bagh seat in central Delhi record 11 percent turnout till 11 am.

Polling began at 7 AM and is being conducted at 13,766 polling stations located in 2,696 polling locations across the city. With over 699 candidates in the fray, including those from major political parties such as AAP, BJP, and Congress, the elections are crucial for all parties involved. AAP and Congress have fielded candidates for all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded 68 candidates and allotted two seats to its allies—Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The New Delhi constituency, the seat of power in the national capital, is witnessing one of the most high-profile contests. Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief and incumbent Delhi Chief Minister, is fighting to retain his seat. He is facing formidable opposition from the BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh, who is also the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma and the son of Sheila Dikshit, the former Congress Chief Minister of Delhi. The constituency has drawn attention to itself from all sections of politics at the grassroots level and pan-national level due to its symbolic value as the indicator of what the future political scenario of Delhi is going to be.

The election is important not only in terms of political after-effects but also because of the high-stakes nature of the race, given that Delhi has seen a shift in its political paradigm over the years. The AAP has had a strong foothold in the Delhi Assembly with well over 60 seats and is now looking to retain power for a third consecutive term. The BJP, which has been aiming to break AAP’s hold on the city, is keen on making a comeback after almost 27 years in the opposition. For Congress, which has struggled to regain a foothold in the state after its long rule, this election is a crucial attempt to secure a comeback.

The race is very close among the three major political forces across the 70 constituencies. The three constituencies that are witnessing intense battles are New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, and Patparganj.

